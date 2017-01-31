DA to lay formal complaint with IEC over ANC ‘war room’
The DA will lay a formal complaint with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) over the ANC’s alleged covert campaign during last year’s local government elections.
This follows a meeting on Tuesday between the DA, led by its leader Mmusi Maimane, and the IEC.
"The commission invited the DA to submit a formal complaint in order to activate an official investigation by the IEC," Maimane said.
This would be done in the coming days.
"I stressed to the commission that it must at all times maintain its strict independence and fulfill its constitutional obligations, and that the DA would always hold them to these obligations," he said.
Last week, allegations surfaced in court papers that the ANC had planned to spend R50m on a covert campaign targeting opposition parties such as the DA and EFF for the local government elections in August.
The IEC at the time said it had noted that the ANC had "strongly denied" the allegations but opted to take a wait-and-see approach to the matter.
"These claims are contained in sworn affidavits which form part of an active civil court case and the commission believes this legal process should be allowed to be concluded and that it would be premature to comment on such allegations," it said.
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe on Monday reportedly asked that the party be given time to deal with the "war room" saga.
He said the ANC was taking it seriously and that any evidence would be brought to disciplinary processes.
The IEC on Tuesday confirmed that it had met with the DA. Its delegation was led by IEC chairman Glen Mashinini.
The commission said the meeting was a long-scheduled engagement requested by the DA to raise concern about a matter that took place in 2016 between some members of the ANC and a member of the IEC.
The IEC said it took the opportunity to provide feedback to the DA on measures taken to address the issues. The commission did not give further detail.
This was in reference to a report in the City Press newspaper last year that after the ANC’s disappointing results in the municipal elections, party leaders had allegedly labelled IEC deputy chairman Terry Tselane "an enemy".
According to the newspaper Mantashe and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, allegedly verbally attacked Tselane at the post-results dinner on August 6 in the presence of President Jacob Zuma and accused him of being an "enemy".
Maimane said on Tuesday that the IEC had assured the DA this matter was receiving the necessary a attention and public feedback would be given soon.
"In this regard, I requested that a report on the intimidation be tabled before Parliament, as this is the body that this important Chapter 9 institution ultimately accounts to," he said.
The IEC said it had taken note of all the issues raised by the DA which would be discussed at a full commission meeting.
