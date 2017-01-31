DA to lay formal complaint with IEC over ANC ‘war room’

The DA will lay a formal complaint with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) over the ANC’s alleged covert campaign during last year’s local government elections.

This follows a meeting on Tuesday between the DA, led by its leader Mmusi Maimane, and the IEC.

"The commission invited the DA to submit a formal complaint in order to activate an official investigation by the IEC," Maimane said.

This would be done in the coming days.

"I stressed to the commission that it must at all times maintain its strict independence and fulfill its constitutional obligations, and that the DA would always hold them to these obligations," he said.

Last week, allegations surfaced in court papers that the ANC had planned to spend R50m on a covert campaign targeting opposition parties such as the DA and EFF for the local government elections in August.

The IEC at the time said it had noted that the ANC had "strongly denied" the allegations but opted to take a wait-and-see approach to the matter.