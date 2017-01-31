Bruising power play led to De Lille exit
The factional power play was linked to a succession race in the DA for the premiership of the province in 2019 and a broader fight between DA loyalists and remnants of the former Independent Democrats
31 January 2017 - 05:54 AM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.