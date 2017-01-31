ANC is under severe strain, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The ANC is "under severe strain" and is being undermined by disunity, mistrust and organisational weakness, says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"There are instances where internal ANC processes have been infiltrated by individuals and companies seeking preferential access to state business," Ramaphosa said, according to an e-mailed copy of a speech that he delivered on Monday in George. "Building the unity of the ANC and the alliance is therefore the most important and urgent task of the moment."