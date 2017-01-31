ANC is under severe strain, says Cyril Ramaphosa
Deputy President says the ruling party is being undermined by disunity, mistrust and organisational weakness
The ANC is "under severe strain" and is being undermined by disunity, mistrust and organisational weakness, says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
"There are instances where internal ANC processes have been infiltrated by individuals and companies seeking preferential access to state business," Ramaphosa said, according to an e-mailed copy of a speech that he delivered on Monday in George. "Building the unity of the ANC and the alliance is therefore the most important and urgent task of the moment."
Ramaphosa, who also is the deputy president of the ANC, is seen as being among the front-runners to replace Zuma, who is scheduled to step down as the party’s leader in December and end his second term as president in 2019. Zuma may be considering appointing his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to his Cabinet to ease her path to succeed him, government officials have said.
Zuma told Motsweding FM radio on January 12 that the ANC was ready for a female leader and the job would not automatically go to his deputy, Ramaphosa.
Bloomberg
