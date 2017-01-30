POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma returning to SA for ANC presidency bid
The outgoing AU chairwoman’s return could shape ANC national politics, as Jacob Zuma flies to Ethiopia for African Union summit, writes Natasha Marrian
A key event that could shape ANC national politics is the return of outgoing AU chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma this week after her successor is elected at an ordinary session of heads of state and government in Ethiopia.
Dlamini-Zuma is an early frontrunner in the battle for the ANC presidency, set to be decided at the party’s national conference in December when it elects a successor to Jacob Zuma.
Zuma touched down in Addis Ababa on Sunday and among items on the meeting’s agenda was the election of Dlamini-Zuma’s successor. The meeting was also due to discuss the application by the Kingdom of Morocco to become the 55th AU member state.
The meeting, set to conclude on Tuesday, paves the way for Dlamini-Zuma’s return to SA, where her bid for the ANC presidency is expected to move into high gear. Last week, her return featured strongly in speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle, with suggestions she would be reintroduced into Zuma’s cabinet.
It is believed the reshuffle was unlikely to take place before the state of the nation address next week.
On Monday, the ANC is due to brief the media on its two-day lekgotla held last week during which the government’s failure to implement party policy came into sharp focus.
The 2pm briefing at Luthuli House will announce decisions taken to accelerate economic growth.
On Tuesday, a special council sitting is to be held at Metsimaholo Local Municipality where a motion of no confidence in mayor Sello Hlasa will be tabled.
The outcome of the vote could see the EFF run its first municipality due to a breakdown in the coalition that saw Hlasa — who is from the Metsimaholo Community Association — elected as mayor.
Also on Tuesday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane is meeting the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), where he is due to raise his concerns over disclosures of a "covert" election campaign run by individuals linked to the governing ANC to discredit the opposition — the DA and the EFF in particular.
The ANC has distanced itself from the campaign, but City Press reported on Sunday that the party’ office manager, Ignatius Jacobs, was aware of it. The paper also reported on a conversation in which Jacobs admitted the covert campaign would get the party into trouble.
In a statement on Sunday, Maimane said the campaign was a clear violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct, which could result in a fine of up to R200,000 and the cancellation of the ANC’s registration. In a statement last week, the IEC said it would allow the ongoing court case around the campaign to conclude before taking any action.
Mogale City is also set to hold a special council sitting on Tuesday, with the DA-led governing coalition there also on the rocks.
Public hearings on the proposed sugar tax are to take place on Tuesday, held jointly by Parliament’s health and finance committees.
Parliament’s finance committee will continue deliberations on the amendments to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.
On Wednesday, the health ombud is due to release its long-awaited report into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of 36 mentally ill patients at Gauteng health facilities.
