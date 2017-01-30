POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma returning to SA for ANC presidency bid

A key event that could shape ANC national politics is the return of outgoing AU chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma this week after her successor is elected at an ordinary session of heads of state and government in Ethiopia.

Dlamini-Zuma is an early frontrunner in the battle for the ANC presidency, set to be decided at the party’s national conference in December when it elects a successor to Jacob Zuma.

Zuma touched down in Addis Ababa on Sunday and among items on the meeting’s agenda was the election of Dlamini-Zuma’s successor. The meeting was also due to discuss the application by the Kingdom of Morocco to become the 55th AU member state.

The meeting, set to conclude on Tuesday, paves the way for Dlamini-Zuma’s return to SA, where her bid for the ANC presidency is expected to move into high gear. Last week, her return featured strongly in speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle, with suggestions she would be reintroduced into Zuma’s cabinet.

It is believed the reshuffle was unlikely to take place before the state of the nation address next week.