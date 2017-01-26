BUSINESS DAY TV: How to separate the real from the fake in a post-truth world

As paid Twitter and "alternative facts" blur the lines between truth and outright lies, communications expert Clive Simpkins tells us how the ANC got it so wrong with its elections war room

BUSINESS DAY TV: The ANC allegedly set up a "war-room" funded to the tune of R50m last year in order to influence local government elections. The strategy was to print fake posters for political rivals and engage social media influences to punt the party.

Joining us now in the News Leader studio with his thoughts on all of this is communications strategist Clive Simpkins. Clive ... so, an alleged R50m punt into an off-the-books campaign aimed at rustling up support. Are you surprised that someone actually thought this would be a good idea?

Clive Simpkins: No, politicians are really peculiar people and there’s a saying that all is fair in love and war. Politics is war and they sometimes do pretty extreme and emotionally very unintelligent things. Just look at Trump right now, he’s become the poster child for all of this nonsense.

BDTV: Okay, so par for the course for politics, but it does seem to have veered on the border of being illegal and breaching electoral rules, although we have had the IEC actually saying that they’ve noted what’s happened but will take no action for now. Surely it’s a bit risky to play fast and loose with electoral law?

CS: Yes, as I understand it, if you set out to deliberately manipulate the electoral system to make people afraid or coerce or dragoon people into voting a particular way, you can indeed get into massive trouble.

But all of the other stuff, like they pay Twitter and the alleged involvement of people like Shaka Sisulu and so on, all of that stuff, political parties do that all the time. The poster child for corruption was Tony Blair. A fantastic book called "The Blair Years" written by Alastair Campbell, 800 pages, I devoured it in one weekend. If one wants to understand the rottenness that is behind the most august politicians, go and read that book.

BDTV: So what, then, are the consequences as you see it, having ventured down this in the social media space?

CS: Bottom line to it is globally we are suffering from a collective attention deficit disorder. What happens is we are scandalised and manufacture outrage right now, and in five minutes there will some amazing new thing, some shiny new object that will take over and grab our attention and away we will go. That’s how it’s working, and this is being driven intentionally by the masters of manipulation with all of the social media platforms. It is intentionally designed to do that with people.

BDTV: And do you think we’re all happily falling for it?

CS: A huge number of people are happily falling for it. A massive thing, and it may sound really bizarre, this whole concept of fake news and the brouhaha that is surrounding it at the moment is very valuable because it’s waking up a lot of people to something that has been going since the days of Goebbels in the Second World War.

BDTV: Yes, but obviously not using the same immediate means.

CS: Sure, but the mechanisms were identical. The use of influences, the use of movies, we now have YouTube, we have people on Twitter. It’s just the immediacy to market that is very different.

BDTV: We said — and we use the word "happily" going down this road — but perhaps "unconsciously" going down this road because it’s really becoming difficult to sift through what you mentioned, fake news, what is real and what isn’t with "alternative facts" having presented themselves, as they put it.

CS: Yes, post-truth. I love all the euphemisms. The New York Times at least was able to say he’s a liar. It’s no post-truth or alternative facts or any of these things. Look at the absurdity of referring to misperceptions of reflections down Washington Mall for crowd size, so it is crazy. But you used the right word, when you said happily. People don’t want to stop and engage and think and ruminate and understand themselves so they love, in the main, lots of little distractions. So all of these things keep people superficially happy because if they stopped for a moment we’d probably have a huge climb in the sale of antidepressants because people would no longer be distracted.

BDTV: Interesting that you mention that because we were talking about that a short while ago, just being bombarded by all the negative messaging and once you stop and think about it you actually get caught up in it all. We won’t talk about any medical usage in this forum, but just going back to this particular scandal somebody, like Barney Mthombothi — you talk about august characters; the former editor of the Financial Mail, compared this to the information scandal of apartheid SA. Do you think that it’s close to that and do you think that it is going to do lasting damage to the ANC’s reputation?

CS: No, I really don’t. If you think of the scandals that the ANC has weathered under the stewardship of President Jacob Zuma — how much worse can it get? The trouble is in charitable organisations you get a thing called donor fatigue, in aid organisations where people deliver humanitarian aid you get compassion fatigue. We actually are suffering from scandal fatigue. It’s like we’ve developed this thick skin, the stuff no longer impacts on us.

BDTV: But it should because I picked up a very worrying comment on a Daily Maverick article that was published: "tampering with this, using propaganda to discredit political rivals and using social media to spread lies, bears all the hallmarks of an emerging autocratic state". And therein lies the danger, right?

CS: And that is totally correct because anybody going back and studying the history of the 1930s will see that this is a mirror image of all of the socio-economic dynamics that were occurring at that particular time. And that is where Trump plays this incredible role. He’s connecting into a redneck mentality globally, not just in the US.

BDTV: And I suppose here, a populist mentality. Just maybe talking about the means of disseminating propaganda and fake news and alternative facts, has it become too easy? In other words, there aren’t any consequences for social media use, and I know there are a couple of social media lawyers in SA, but one maybe blurts things out and then thinks, "Oh I shouldn’t have said that". But there doesn’t seem to be too much kind of backlash or recourse that someone who might have been prejudiced by what action you might have taken on social media, ie, a libel suit for example. Do you think that maybe that’s one of the problems?

CS: Volume is the rescuer of those people. There’s so much of that stuff going on at any given moment that you actually stop the machine and come and prosecute someone because they retweeted a particular thing like that, it isn’t actually doable. So with all of these media lawyers, all they’re doing is actually looking at ... if I say something about you which is really going to do massive reputational damage and which I cannot prove and which you can prove is not the case, then you have a case in law. For the rest of this, the stuff just gets retweeted.

Look at these absurd things with the Trump cake for example. We all forward these things and then later ... I’ve now become obsessive compulsive about going to snopes.com first because they look at all of this staff and say this is false, or this is real because even — and I say this with due respect to the two of you here — some very reputable journalists ... I’ve become very cagey about immediately retweeting anything they put on Twitter because I’ve learned that they too are just trawling the bottom of the bucket and putting the stuff on social media. So it says to all of us, we have to be very careful.