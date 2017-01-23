POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Matatiele back on the agenda for ANC and coalition partner

The portfolio committee on communications will on Tuesday be briefed by officials from Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Services Office about the circumstances surrounding Thami Ntenteni’s appointment and removal from the Media Development and Diversity Agency’s board.

In 2015, President Jacob Zuma appointed Ntenteni to the board upon recommendation of the National Assembly. However, the appointment sparked an outcry because it later emerged that Ntenteni had been convicted of culpable homicide in 1998.

Also in 2015, Ntenteni was shortlisted for appointment to the Independent Communications Authority of SA board, but his name was removed after vetting.

