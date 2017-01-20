ANC youth call for Gordhan to be fired

President Jacob Zuma must fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan for failing to transform South African Airways (SAA), the eThekwini region’s ANC Youth League said on Thursday.

The regional executive of the league also wanted Zuma to establish a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate Gordhan whom it claimed had been "captured by capital", regional spokesman Thulisi Ndlela said.

The league joined the ANC Women’s League, which last week called for an investigation of alleged internal and external forces that it alleges are trying to derail transformation at the airline.

Calls for the minister to be fired come amid growing speculation Zuma is about to reshuffle his Cabinet. Gordhan is currently in Davos attending the annual World Economic Forum.

The youth league claimed that there were three people on the SAA board who worked for companies the minister was said to have shares in.

"We see this as a gross violation and a conflict of interest and given that Gordhan will not excuse his private interests he must excuse himself in the public interest," Ndlela said.