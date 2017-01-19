Removal of two Mogale City ANC councillors is unlawful, department says

The DA’s mayor, Lynn Pannall, resigned due to ill health in December and was replaced by Holenstein.

The DA’s constituency head in the Mogale City, Alan Fuchs, said on Thursday that there was no legislation preventing the mayor from calling a meeting and that he was forced to do so after the speaker allegedly refused to convene one on numerous occasions.

The ANC has denied this and insisted the speaker and chief whip still had their jobs.

Co-operative governance MEC Paul Mashatile was called in to intervene in the matter, and sent a delegation led by the head of the department to meet the parties on Tuesday.

"We are disappointed that we did not get co-operation from the DA and the mayor, who insists that what was done unlawfully stands," department spokesperson Keith Khoza said on Thursday.

He said that only the speaker had the powers to call a council meeting, and that the election of the new DA speaker and chief whip had not been conducted by an independent body such as the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

However, Fuchs is adamant that the election of Modise and Hoon was lawful and stands.

"As far as we concerned we have not acted unlawfully. Those elected on January 13 … are the chief whip and speaker of the Mogale City council," he said.

Khoza said the Gauteng department was hoping to solve the issue amicably, and called on the DA to respect the rules.