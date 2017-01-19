The fires that have ravaged the Western Cape have turned into a political football, after it was alleged in an anonymous recording that the ANC was behind the blazes.

The party issued a statement on Thursday saying the "irresponsible" claims in the recording were part of a propaganda campaign by "right-wing agents" trying to stir up fear‚ hatred‚ political instability and uncertainty.

"This is a very worrying trend in the Western Cape and our region, especially Langebaan‚" West Coast ANC spokesperson Sammy Claassen said.

In the recording‚ an Afrikaans-speaking man alleges that the fires were started by ANC members wearing party T-shirts.

"We just got confirmation that all these fires, which are all on farms, were set. We got confirmation from the guys who are busy fighting the fires from the helicopters that they are seeing the guys set the farms on fire‚" the man says.

"We all know that there is usually some bigger or darker reason behind these actions."