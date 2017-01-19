ANC faces coalition split
African Independent Congress issues an ultimatum over hot button Matatiele demarcation
The African Independent Congress (AIC) has accused the ANC of not taking its demands on the Matatiele demarcation issue seriously and threatened to end its coalition partnership that helped the governing party to keep control of Ekurhuleni and Rustenburg.
The ANC entered into a coalition deal with the AIC after the August local government elections, which resulted in the governing party retaining Ekurhuleni, the only metro it controls in Gauteng, and Rustenburg in the North West.
The coalition now seems to be on the brink of collapse, given the latest developments, which could see the metros battle to pass their budgets later in 2017.
AIC president Mandla Galo alleged that after cancelling two meetings, the ANC was dragging its feet on Matatiele, prompting an ultimatum from the coalition partner to the governing party.
"Come March 31, if nothing tangible, in terms of our major demand [returning Matatiele to KwaZulu-Natal], we’re pulling out of the coalition," Galo told Business Day on Wednesday.
"They are benefiting in Ekurhuleni and Rustenburg … but we [are] still without anything that shows commitment [from the ANC]."
Matatiele was moved from KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape in 2005.
The AIC has been fighting to reverse this since 2009.
In a referendum that year, residents voted to return Matatiele to KwaZulu-Natal. However, the AIC complained nothing had happened since then, even though the party had met President Jacob Zuma about the matter.
Galo said it was agreed in December to set up a "five-a-side" team from each party to deal with the matter.
The ANC’s team was led by national executive committee member Jeff Radebe.
But since December every meeting with the ANC had been cancelled, said Galo.
Provincial boundaries are not made or changed willy-nilly. They come from a long distance of research and decisions … and that decision was made … about 15 years agoJessie Duarte
ANC deputy secretary-general
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the party was concerned there was an unabated "vociferous campaign", but people needed to remember this was about a provincial boundary.
"It’s not a matter that we can sit around this table and make a decision about. It needs to go to Parliament, it needs to be discussed in Parliament.
"Provincial boundaries are not made or changed willy-nilly. They come from a long distance of research and decisions … and that decision was made … about 15 years ago."
Galo said the AIC had been promised a meeting with Radebe and his team, comprising officials from KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. The ANC has proposed the meeting take place next Tuesday in Mount Ayliff, Eastern Cape.
The AIC wants the ANC to sign a memorandum of understanding and commit to deadlines on the matter.
"If we don’t get any commitment … that will see Matatiele returned to KwaZulu-Natal, we will pull out," said Galo.
"However, if we agree next week [at the meeting], we will stay in the coalition."
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the matter was complex and returning Matatiele to KwaZulu-Natal was not a simple decision.
He said when the ANC went into the coalition with the
AIC, it was agreed that a discussion on the matter would
start, not that the town would immediately be returned to KwaZulu-Natal.
With Natasha Marrian
