ANC faces coalition split

The African Independent Congress (AIC) has accused the ANC of not taking its demands on the Matatiele demarcation issue seriously and threatened to end its coalition partnership that helped the governing party to keep control of Ekurhuleni and Rustenburg.

The ANC entered into a coalition deal with the AIC after the August local government elections, which resulted in the governing party retaining Ekurhuleni, the only metro it controls in Gauteng, and Rustenburg in the North West.

The coalition now seems to be on the brink of collapse, given the latest developments, which could see the metros battle to pass their budgets later in 2017.

AIC president Mandla Galo alleged that after cancelling two meetings, the ANC was dragging its feet on Matatiele, prompting an ultimatum from the coalition partner to the governing party.