Mmusi Maimane defends Israel visit and backs two-state solution

DA leader Mmusi Maimane does not agree with Israel’s stance on Palestine, but will not support violence as a solution.

"It is important to understand and look at the history of Palestine and Israel; I think Israel is wrong. But the resolution does not lie in violence," he said.

Like SA, the opposition party believes in a two-state solution for the region.

Maimane continues to be tied in a knot over his visit to Israel and Palestine.

The DA has a big Muslim and Jewish constituency both in the Western Cape and Gauteng and the visit risks alienating one or both of these groups.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday said the DA’s visits to countries such as Israel and Taiwan undermined SA’s policies.