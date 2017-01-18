ANC factionalism ramps up succession saga mud-slinging

ANC factionalism has resulted in senior party members shooting their mouths off‚ political analyst Thabani Khumalo said after a war of words erupted between ousted KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair and premier Senzo Mchunu and the provincial ANC leadership.

At the centre of the controversy are Mchunu’s comments on the party’s contentious succession battle. Mchunu was quoted by Eyewitness News (EWN) on Wednesday as saying he did not see why ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa should not be next in line to lead the organisation. Mchunu was called "attention seeking" by the ANC for speaking about the succession saga.

"The fact of the matter is that ANC structures appear to have collapsed and this has forced members to speak outside because they are not heard inside, because there is a huge element of mistrust. This is where a consultative conference is more urgently needed as called by the veterans‚" said Khumalo.

However, Mchunu said he was not willing to nominate a candidate in the controversial succession battle. "Basically‚ I don’t talk names and I did not talk names to the people who interviewed me.