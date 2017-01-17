No agreement on when ANC’s conference should be held, yet
Veterans say there is an understanding that the national consultative conference should be part of a process that goes beyond the policy and elective conferences
A group of ANC veterans and the party’s top officials have not yet reached an agreement on when the national consultative conference (NCC) should be held.
The stalwarts, who have expressed concern about the state of the ANC, said they had met the top six officials at Luthuli House on Monday.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was the only leader not in attendance as he was leading the South African delegation to Davos.
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) late last year resolved to extend the policy conference to allow for a two-day consultative conference. The veterans, however, believe the consultative conference should be held before the policy conference.
The veterans have said they would preside over the consultative conference, which would "reflect on all aspects of the state of the organisation" and where the ANC would discuss the "election of credible leaders — free of blemishes, factionalism and corruption".
The stalwarts said they had a "productive" meeting with the ANC leadership.
"The parties to the meeting underlined the understanding that the NCC should not just be a single event but as part of a process that should go beyond both the policy and elective conferences of the party."
The group said three areas were identified during the meeting that were still under discussion. These were the timing of the conference, the content and structure of it and the representation at conference.
Meetings between the veterans and the ANC will continue.
