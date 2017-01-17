Politics

No agreement on when ANC’s conference should be held, yet

Veterans say there is an understanding that the national consultative conference should be part of a process that goes beyond the policy and elective conferences

17 January 2017 - 10:13 AM Genevieve Quintal
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
Image: None Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN

A group of ANC veterans and the party’s top officials have not yet reached an agreement on when the national consultative conference (NCC) should be held.

The stalwarts, who have expressed concern about the state of the ANC, said they had met the top six officials at Luthuli House on Monday.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was the only leader not in attendance as he was leading the South African delegation to Davos.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) late last year resolved to extend the policy conference to allow for a two-day consultative conference. The veterans, however, believe the consultative conference should be held before the policy conference.

The veterans have said they would preside over the consultative conference, which would "reflect on all aspects of the state of the organisation" and where the ANC would discuss the "election of credible leaders — free of blemishes, factionalism and corruption".

The stalwarts said they had a "productive" meeting with the ANC leadership.

"The parties to the meeting underlined the understanding that the NCC should not just be a single event but as part of a process that should go beyond both the policy and elective conferences of the party."

The group said three areas were identified during the meeting that were still under discussion. These were the timing of the conference, the content and structure of it and the representation at conference.

Meetings between the veterans and the ANC will continue.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Zuma, spies, smugglers and the killing fields of ...
Politics
2.
Zuma wants Nkosazana in his cabinet
Politics
3.
‘ANC’s deputy should get top spot’
Politics
4.
DANIEL SILKE: Zuma can't keep his hands off the ...
Politics
5.
POLITICS LIVE: Public protector guns for Absa ...
Politics

Related Articles

Zuma wants Nkosazana in his cabinet
Politics

DANIEL SILKE: Zuma can't keep his hands off the ANC succession battle
Politics

JUSTICE MALALA: South Africa's year of politicking dangerously
Politics

Western Cape ANC wants state-capture leaders to face integrity commission
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.