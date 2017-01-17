No agreement on when ANC’s conference should be held, yet

A group of ANC veterans and the party’s top officials have not yet reached an agreement on when the national consultative conference (NCC) should be held.

The stalwarts, who have expressed concern about the state of the ANC, said they had met the top six officials at Luthuli House on Monday.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was the only leader not in attendance as he was leading the South African delegation to Davos.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) late last year resolved to extend the policy conference to allow for a two-day consultative conference. The veterans, however, believe the consultative conference should be held before the policy conference.