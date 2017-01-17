Land redistribution will be a focus of June’s ANC policy conference

Mantashe said the land question would be central to discussions at the conference and that the "economy is the real politics" to be debated. However, cynics say land is a convenient issue in a year of heavy political contestation and, in any case, has been forced on the ANC by the EFF.

On the NDP, Mantashe said the ANC was expecting answers on why, when its government had exceeded expectations on higher education, the sector was being used to agitate for discontent.

Deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, who was also at the roundtable, said the party did not want to "do away" with the NDP but that the plan needed to be reviewed, particularly because the country’s "mixed economy benefited only 5% of the population". Addressing inequality and ensuring that the economy was more inclusive was a priority, she said.

However, the ANC will have to grapple with how to speed up land redistribution. "We can’t continue to say land must be given back … we will use the impetus of the Constitution to guide us to move faster to hand back land … the land debate will dominate," Duarte said.

The ANC is set to release its policy proposals in February. They will be debated at the policy conference and taken to the party’s national conference in December for ratification.