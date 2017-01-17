Zuma considers appointing Dlamini-Zuma to his Cabinet

President Jacob Zuma is considering appointing his former wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to his Cabinet when she steps down as AU Commission chairperson, easing her path to succeeding him as national leader, government officials said on Monday.

The move would bolster Dlamini-Zuma’s profile and chances of replacing Zuma as leader of the ANC at a conference in December, according to two deputy ministers and an ANC official, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to comment. Zuma told state-owned Motsweding FM radio last week that the ANC is ready for a female leader and the job won’t automatically go to his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, the other front-runner for the top post. Dlamini-Zuma steps down as AU Commissioner chairperson on January 27.

Dlamini-Zuma and Zuma were divorced in 1998 and have four children together. Dlamini-Zuma rallied to Zuma’s defence when some ANC leaders called for his ouster at an NEC meeting in November, following his implication in a series of scandals. Whoever wins the presidency of the ruling party would be a strong favourite to succeed Zuma as SA’s leader after elections in 2019.

Central role

"She has been out of the country, which means she hasn’t played a very central role in South African politics," said political analyst Nic Borain, who advises BNP Paribas Securities, on Monday. "Those running her campaign, and it’s widely speculated that Jacob Zuma is backing her, would probably try and move her into a more central role in politics before the party’s elective conference. I don’t think they would risk putting her in a controversial position in government, for obvious reasons."