ANC chairperson Baleka Mbete has played down claims that she has raised her hand in a bid to become country’s first woman leader.

This came after the Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Mbete had become the latest ANC leader to throw her hat in the ring, in the battle over who should succeed President Jacob Zuma as head of the party and state.

"The matter is not yet formally on the table. Let’s have this discussion and then‚ at the point when [we are] formally to engage in the question of ourselves as individuals or other people as comrades‚ we can say‚ in general‚ we’ve always been around and always worked according to the wishes of the structures of the ANC‚" said Mbete.

She was speaking to Xolani Gwala on Talk Radio 702.

Mbete‚ who is also the speaker of the National Assembly‚ told the Sunday Times that she had been "approached by many" party structures to run for high office and‚ "after agonising for a long time" over it‚ decided to make herself available for the job.

However‚ during the interview with Gwala‚ she reiterated that while she was approached‚ she would permit the ANC to formally allow the debate to be opened and would abide by the party’s instructions.

"I am saying‚ yes‚ people raised this matter [to be the next president] but it’s not yet time for me to pronounce on it. But indeed‚ in general‚ it is known that I’ve always obliged to the ANC because I’m a cadre of this ANC‚ but it’s not a discussion I am willing to have a full-on engagement about in public, because it is wrong‚" she added.