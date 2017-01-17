Politics

ANC succession race heats up as personal preferences emerge

17 January 2017 - 13:21 PM Genevieve Quintal
President Jacob Zuma raises his fists as he is welcomed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and national executive committee chairwoman Baleka Mbete at the ANC’s 105th birthday rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: SOWETAN

The ANC might have been quick to chastise its leagues and alliance partners for speaking openly on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the end of the year, but comments on the issue by some of the party’s leaders have done little to hide their personal preferences.

The ANC Women’s League has come out publicly in support of outgoing AU Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, while Cosatu has endorsed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. It seems likely that Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa will go head-to-head in the race for the presidency.

However, last week a so-called "youth league list" surfaced, which placed Free State ANC chairman Ace Magashule at the helm of the party, with current party chairperson Baleka Mbete also appearing on the list.

So who has said what, and who seems to be supporting who?

During an interview broadcast on four of the SABC’s Nguni language stations last week, Zuma said he believed SA and the ANC were ready for a female president, implying he would support Dlamini-Zuma to succeed him. "We said it a long time ago, that all ANC members are equal and can stand for any positions in the organisation. Women have always played a critical role in the ANC. Now, if a woman leader is competent enough, and ANC members think she is capable of taking a leadership position, there is nothing that can stop her," he said.

Zuma also denied there was any tradition in the ANC of the party’s deputy president succeeding its president.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has said the ANC should ask itself difficult questions if it does not elect its deputy president to succeed the outgoing president. "I don’t want us to create traditions that do not exist, but when we elect a deputy president, you should be having succession in mind, that’s a more correct argument. Once you have a deputy and you elect someone else, you ask yourself difficult questions, such as — is this deputy not competent enough to be the successor?"

Mantashe’s comments come as speculation is rife that he supports Ramaphosa to lead the ANC.

Addressing the Eastern Cape’s 105th anniversary rally last week, Ramaphosa took aim at ANC leaders who were working to divide the party. "ANC branches have always displayed unity. The problem is with leaders who divide branches for their personal gains. We must also face the reality about factionalists who use taxpayers’ money to buy votes from branch members to advance their political agendas," he said.

ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize has been identified as a possible dark horse with reports emerging that he could be a "compromise" candidate for the ANC. Speaking at the ANC KwaZulu-Natal’s 105th anniversary rally at the weekend, Mkhize said: "We must never agree to be recruited by factions. You must stick to the policies of the ANC and make it strong and unite the ANC, because you want to inherit the ANC when it is still in charge of the country."

Mkhize was the national leader mandated to address the provincial rally, but Zuma made a surprise appearance in KwaDukuza on Sunday.

Mbete told The Sunday Times that she had been "approached by many" party structures to run for high office and‚ "after agonising for a long time" over it‚ decided to make herself available for the job. However, on Tuesday she backtracked somewhat during an interview on Radio 702 saying the matter was "not yet formally on the table".

