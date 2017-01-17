ANC succession race heats up as personal preferences emerge

The ANC might have been quick to chastise its leagues and alliance partners for speaking openly on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the end of the year, but comments on the issue by some of the party’s leaders have done little to hide their personal preferences.

The ANC Women’s League has come out publicly in support of outgoing AU Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, while Cosatu has endorsed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. It seems likely that Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa will go head-to-head in the race for the presidency.

However, last week a so-called "youth league list" surfaced, which placed Free State ANC chairman Ace Magashule at the helm of the party, with current party chairperson Baleka Mbete also appearing on the list.

So who has said what, and who seems to be supporting who?