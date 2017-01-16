POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Top government officials head to World Economic Forum

SA’s team, which will be part of the 3,000 delegates attending the forum, will include representatives from the Reserve Bank, Transnet, Telkom, Sasol, the Public Investment Corporation, Standard Bank, Barclays, FirstRand, Investec, Old Mutual, and the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Government and business leaders are expected to go to the meeting to sell the

country as an attractive investment destination.

A group of ANC stalwarts concerned with the state of the governing party are expected to meet with the top six officials at Luthuli House on Monday.

The veterans are insistent that a national consultative conference must be held before the June policy conference.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolved late in 2016 to extend the policy conference to allow for a two-day consultative conference.

Reverend Frank Chikane, representing the veterans, said that this decision was not communicated to them.

The veterans have said they will preside over the consultative conference, which will "reflect on all aspects of the state of the organisation" and where the ANC will discuss the "election of credible leaders — free of blemishes, factionalism and corruption".

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery will on Thursday hold a news briefing on the release of the new Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill in Pretoria.

The bill has been largely criticised with lobby groups such as the Right2Know campaign saying it will threaten internet freedom in SA.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the crisis at the SABC has completed oral hearings and will start putting together its draft report this week.

Proceedings so far have uncovered widespread abuse of power — particularly by former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.