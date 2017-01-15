Jacob Zuma calls for end to succession talk
President Jacob Zuma has again tried to put a lid on the ANC’s acrimonious succession process, saying at a rally in KwaZulu-Natal people should refrain from discussing it.
Zuma made a surprise appearance at the party’s 105th anniversary celebrations in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday.
He emphasised that it was not his intention to address the crowd but to just attend the event as he was in the area for the funeral of a relative.
Zuma said there were people obsessed with positions‚ and "we know the reason why".
"We want this to be discussed during the policy conference in June. Let’s refrain from discussing succession. That time will come. We’re not saying people shouldn’t express themselves‚ this is a democracy. But how you express yourself tells what kind of a leader you are. There are leaders who unite and leaders who sow division because there are different kinds of leaders‚" he said.
He emphasised the issue of unity‚ and said it was imperative for the party’s members to be more united.
Thousands of ANC supporters attended the event at the KwaDukuza recreational grounds.
Also present were ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize‚ Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Deputy Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele‚ Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and former KZN premier Senzo Mchunu.
Mkhize called on South Africans to fight against "factional tendencies and divisions".
"The conference must be won by the ANC. As young people you must refuse to be drawn into factionalism. When we say something you must ask us how is that going to unite the ANC. And never agree to be recruited into factions.
"We depend on you as young people of taking over the leadership of the party in a way president Oliver Tambo did. He started when he was young. The issue of unity when we appeal to the spirits of Oliver Tambo is the message that we send to you.
"Let us deal with unity and make the ANC very strong. Let us fight against factional tendencies‚ fight against divisions. All the problems we have in the country arise particularly from that. The ANC was formed to unite all the people of SA. It cannot be you and me who divides the ANC‚" said Mkhize.
Sihle Zikalala, the party’s provincial chairperson‚ said it was the party’s firm conviction that the 54th national conference "will produce a strong and united leadership to lead a third decade of freedom".
"The ANC was established to unite and lead SA to freedom. It was not established to serve personal gain‚" said Zikalala.
Zikalala also said the party would win back the provinces lost in the previous local government election.
He called on South Africans to fight racism and called for a speedy process to legislate against racism.
Zikalala also said the Expropriation Bill must be signed into law. "At least 70% of land must be expropriated into the ownership of the state‚" he said.
On Saturday, Mkhize and Zikalala paid homage to late ANC stalwarts Chief Albert Luthuli and General Justice Maqina "Gizenga" Mpanza by visiting their homes and before laying wreaths at their graves.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.