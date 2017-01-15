Politics

Jacob Zuma calls for end to succession talk

15 January 2017 - 19:20 PM Taschica Pillay
ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala, ANC president Jacob Zuma and ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize at the ANC's #105 rally in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala, ANC president Jacob Zuma and ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize at the ANC's #105 rally in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

President Jacob Zuma has again tried to put a lid on the ANC’s acrimonious succession process, saying at a rally in KwaZulu-Natal people should refrain from discussing it.

Zuma made a surprise appearance at the party’s 105th anniversary celebrations in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday.

He emphasised that it was not his intention to address the crowd but to just attend the event as he was in the area for the funeral of a relative.

Zuma said there were people obsessed with positions‚ and "we know the reason why".

"We want this to be discussed during the policy conference in June. Let’s refrain from discussing succession. That time will come. We’re not saying people shouldn’t express themselves‚ this is a democracy. But how you express yourself tells what kind of a leader you are. There are leaders who unite and leaders who sow division because there are different kinds of leaders‚" he said.

He emphasised the issue of unity‚ and said it was imperative for the party’s members to be more united.

Baleka Mbete raises hand as ANC succession battles heat up

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete throws her hat in the ring in the battle over who should succeed President Jacob Zuma as head of state
Politics
12 hours ago

Gordhan's survival will reinforce perceptions at #Davos that he is SA's real leader

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week in a far stronger position than six months ago, ...
Business
9 hours ago

Thousands of ANC supporters attended the event at the KwaDukuza recreational grounds.

Also present were ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize‚ Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Deputy Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele‚ Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and former KZN premier Senzo Mchunu.

Mkhize called on South Africans to fight against "factional tendencies and divisions".

"The conference must be won by the ANC. As young people you must refuse to be drawn into factionalism. When we say something you must ask us how is that going to unite the ANC. And never agree to be recruited into factions.

"We depend on you as young people of taking over the leadership of the party in a way president Oliver Tambo did. He started when he was young. The issue of unity when we appeal to the spirits of Oliver Tambo is the message that we send to you.

"Let us deal with unity and make the ANC very strong. Let us fight against factional tendencies‚ fight against divisions. All the problems we have in the country arise particularly from that. The ANC was formed to unite all the people of SA. It cannot be you and me who divides the ANC‚" said Mkhize.

Sihle Zikalala, the party’s provincial chairperson‚ said it was the party’s firm conviction that the 54th national conference "will produce a strong and united leadership to lead a third decade of freedom".

"The ANC was established to unite and lead SA to freedom. It was not established to serve personal gain‚" said Zikalala.

Zikalala also said the party would win back  the provinces lost in the previous local government election.

He called on South Africans to fight racism and called for a speedy process to legislate against racism.

Zikalala also said the Expropriation Bill must be signed into law. "At least 70% of land must be expropriated into the ownership of the state‚" he said.

On Saturday, Mkhize and Zikalala paid homage to late ANC stalwarts Chief Albert Luthuli and General Justice Maqina "Gizenga" Mpanza by visiting their homes and before laying wreaths at their graves.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Baleka Mbete raises hand as ANC succession ...
Politics
2.
‘ANC’s deputy should get top spot’
Politics
3.
POLITICS LIVE: Public protector guns for Absa ...
Politics
4.
TONY LEON: Coach Zuma's ANC is in a relegation ...
Politics
5.
Not ANC policy for deputy to rise to president, ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.