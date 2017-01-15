President Jacob Zuma has again tried to put a lid on the ANC’s acrimonious succession process, saying at a rally in KwaZulu-Natal people should refrain from discussing it.

Zuma made a surprise appearance at the party’s 105th anniversary celebrations in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday.

He emphasised that it was not his intention to address the crowd but to just attend the event as he was in the area for the funeral of a relative.

Zuma said there were people obsessed with positions‚ and "we know the reason why".

"We want this to be discussed during the policy conference in June. Let’s refrain from discussing succession. That time will come. We’re not saying people shouldn’t express themselves‚ this is a democracy. But how you express yourself tells what kind of a leader you are. There are leaders who unite and leaders who sow division because there are different kinds of leaders‚" he said.

He emphasised the issue of unity‚ and said it was imperative for the party’s members to be more united.