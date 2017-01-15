Politics

Baleka Mbete raises hand as ANC succession battles heat up

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete throws her hat in the ring in the battle over who should succeed President Jacob Zuma as head of state

15 January 2017 - 09:19 AM
Baleka Mbete. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has become the latest ANC leader to throw her hat in the ring in the battle over who should succeed President Jacob Zuma as head of state.
Mbete, the ANC's national chairwoman, said she had been "approached by many" party structures to run for high office and, "after agonising for a long time" over it, decided to make herself available for the job.

Her announcement was made to the Sunday Times during an interview.

Read more on the Sunday Times

 

Not ANC policy for deputy to rise to president, says Jacob Zuma

The president hints for the first time he does not favour Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed him
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa has to fight dirty for top job

Zuma won in 2007 because he broke all the rules. It is time Ramaphosa did too, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion
2 days ago

POLITICS LIVE: Public protector guns for Absa over loan

According to the M&G, Mkhwebane wants Absa to pay R2.25bn to the fiscus in compensation for the loan which has been found by several investigations ...
Politics
2 days ago

