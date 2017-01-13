Cosatu dismissive of Jacob Zuma’s ‘insincere’ succession stance

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) took on President Jacob Zuma on Friday, calling him "insincere" for denying the existence of a tradition in the ANC that saw the party’s deputy president succeed its president.

"While we agree with him that there is no existing policy on the succession, we find it curious that he argues against the existence of a practice that the deputy presidents succeeds the presidents in the ANC, since the unbanning in 1990," it said. "Cosatu would have deeply appreciated it if the president of the ANC had shared this understanding and wisdom with the nation 10 years ago in 2007."

After serving as ANC deputy president, Zuma was elected party president in 2007, succeeding Thabo Mbeki.

Cosatu said "millions" of ANC and alliance members came out to support Zuma at the time using the same argument that it was customary for deputies to succeed presidents in the ANC. "We find it insincere that he never spoke out then and he never saw anything wrong with that argument at the time."

Last year, Cosatu publicly endorsed deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the ANC, based on this being the party’s tradition. However, during a radio interview on Thursday, Zuma said there was no such tradition.

The president also said he believed the ANC and the country were ready for a woman president, indicating that he will support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed him in December.