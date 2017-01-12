SACP weighs in on the succession saga for ANC leadership

On Thursday, the SA Communist Party (SACP) said it has not endorsed any candidate to take over as ANC president — this despite the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), throwing its weight behind Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party denied that it had endorsed any candidate to succeed President Jacob Zuma, claiming that local and international media had suggested that it, too, would back Ramaphosa. The party said it had taken a principled decision on the ANC succession at its augmented central committee meeting in December, at which it decided that "rather than simply focusing on names of those who should be elected as ANC president, other office bearers and national executive committee members, there has to be a consideration of the criteria for effective leadership".

According to the SACP, a key consideration would be the capacity of a leader and the leadership collective to avoid factionalism and unite the ANC and the governing tripartite alliance.

At the same meeting the SACP expressed concern about the ANC not having a clear policy on leadership succession. It urged the ANC to develop such a policy and implement it as soon as possible. The SACP is also mulling going it alone in future elections. The decision is to be made at its national congress in July.