COPE calls for release of all political prisoners after Kenny Motsamai goes free

The Congress of the People (COPE) on Thursday said it was "delighted that‚ after 27 long years‚ Kenny Motsamai is at long last out of prison although he was released on parole".

While the release was welcomed‚ the party’s Dennis Bloem called on "the government to release all political prisoners without any further delay".

Motsamai had been in prison since 1989 after being found guilty of murdering a white traffic officer in Rustenburg during an Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla)-sanctioned bank robbery in 1989. He was given two life sentences.

At the time he was 26 and had just returned from Ethiopia after military training. Apla was the military wing of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).