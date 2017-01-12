ANC and AIC to discuss the return of Matatiele to the Eastern Cape

The return of Matatiele to the Eastern Cape will be just one of the items on the agenda when the ANC and the breakaway African Independent Congress (AIC) meet again in Mount Ayliff on Sunday.

The AIC was formed by ANC activists in Matatiele who were unhappy when the government controversially moved the town from KwaZulu-Natal into the Eastern Cape, following a demarcation exercise.

The party’s colours and logo are similar to the ANC’s. This has given the talks a level of urgency as many ANC supporters are said to have been confused by the similar livery during elections, leading them to vote for the AIC by mistake.

However, the two parties have been in coalition, most notably in Ekurhuleni, the only Gauteng metro that the ANC managed to retain after losing Johannesburg and Tshwane to the DA following last year’s municipal elections.

According to sources close to the talks, the parties will also discuss the modalities of how and when the AIC would return to the ANC fold once the issue of Matatiele has been settled.

They point out that the AIC won 51 council seats in last year’s local government elections, even in areas and provinces where it barely canvassed for votes. Despite not having a huge national platform, the AIC increased its seats from 15 seats in the 2011 local government poll to a total of 51, or 0.45% of the total vote.

The party’s performance was as follows:

• Buffalo City: won four seats;

• Nelson Mandela Bay Metro: one seat;

• Mangaung: two seats;

• Ekurhuleni: four seats;

• Ethekwini: three seats;

• Johannesburg: four seats; and

• City of Cape Town: one seat.