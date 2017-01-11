ANC’s succession headache already at full steam

The ANC will have to ask itself difficult questions if it does not elect its deputy president to succeed the party’s president, ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.

"Now I don’t want us to create traditions that do not exist, but when we elect a deputy president you should be having succession in mind, that’s a more correct argument," said Mantashe. "The worst thing that happens is when a deputy contests the president to become president because it means we elect without succession in mind, and we are saying a 105-year-old movement must have succession in mind."

Mantashe added: "Once you have a deputy and you elect someone else you ask yourself difficult questions — ‘Is this deputy not competent enough to be the successor’ — that belongs to the debate more than the tradition. That debate must be allowed space. There is a deputy president, he is a competent individual. Can he actually ascend to power and lead the organisation? If not, what are the issues?" He had been asked about the tradition that the deputy president of the ANC succeed the president, as the party prepares for its national conference in December. His comments come as a Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s name has been thrown in to the ring to replace President Jacob Zuma when his term ends in December — and as deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa also looks set to contest the post.