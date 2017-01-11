ANC Youth League holds an ace up its sleeve

THE ANC needs a bold leader to launch a "second revolution" redistributing wealth to black people, said the governing party’s youth wing leader, Collen Maine.

The ANC Youth League, a powerful organ of the party, helped propel President Jacob Zuma to power. Zuma is expected to step down as ANC leader in December and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the head of the AU and his former wife, along with his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa are widely seen as the two leading candidates to replace him.

But Maine said the candidate the league would endorse at a party conference in December would send "shock waves" through the ANC, suggesting the league would not back either frontrunner.

"These candidates who have been mentioned are part of the system. They have been part of the system we want to change," Maine said. "We need bold leadership. We need a second revolution that will cause ruptures in the economy."

Neither Dlamini-Zuma nor Ramaphosa have declared their intention to run for the ANC leadership at this point. But they have not rebuffed those who have linked their names with the post either. Given the party’s dominance since 1994, whoever succeeds Zuma as ANC leader will most likely replace him as the country’s president too when elections are held in 2019.

Maine, who has been a staunch defender of Zuma against party critics, said that every ANC leader had failed to deliver on the promise to transform SA, which remains starkly unequal more than two decades after the end of white-minority rule.