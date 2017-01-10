"You must understand that‚ in the ANC‚ we do not think the same. That is why every suggestion and proposal is subjected to debate and scrutinised on its merit. Comrade TG [Mkhize] is a seasoned cadre of the movement and can lead. I think he should be considered‚" said an ANC provincial executive committee leader in KwaZulu-Natal, who served with Mkhize in provincial structures between 2008 and 2013.

Another ANC leader who was at the January 8 Statement in Soweto said the mood was telling after the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) endorsed Dlamini-Zuma. "Comrade Cyril is our candidate‚ no doubt," he said. "However‚ the ANC‚ which has the ability to mend its own wound‚ could ultimately decide that for peace and unity the organisation rally around a single candidate popular with everyone.

If you have noticed‚ the ANC leadership has been sending Comrade Zweli to areas that are volatile and where there have been hostilities. He has managed to interact even with the most aggrieved. The man is also at home with the business world. He has the Cyril mantle."

However‚ such calls are likely to be fiercely repudiated by the ANC leadership, which insists that the succession debate is not yet open. ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe reprimanded the ANCWL following their pronouncements on Dlamini-Zuma‚ describing such calls as being "ill-timed". Mantashe told Radio 702 on Monday that when people do things that are out of order‚ they open a floodgate: "Cosatu and a number of its affiliates pronounced on Ramapahosa and that triggered a lot of anger within the ANC."

TMG Digital