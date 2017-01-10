ANC Women’s League unapologetic about backing a woman for president

The ANC Women’s League is unapologetic about its decision to endorse outgoing African Union (AU) commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed Jacob Zuma as party president, and does not believe it was ill-disciplined to do so.

The ANC chastised the league for making its announcement on the eve of the January 8 rally where Zuma, on behalf of the national executive committee (NEC), called on members of the party to stop making public pronouncements.

The league’s NEC made the pronouncement in defiance of a special ANC leadership meeting that barred the party and its affiliated organisations from making such pronouncements.

Women’s league secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said on Tuesday that the league would not deviate from its position on the ANC succession and its decision to endorse a woman candidate.

The league "will not be persuaded to stop its decision to call for the members of the ANC to elect its first ever woman as president in December 2017 and having women equally forming part of the ANC top 6", she said.

"The success of [the women’s league] in realising a goal of having the first ANC female president will be a success of women structures across the globe and motivation for them to continue with an agenda of having a world that is not patriarchal."

Matuba said the patriarchal system had to be exposed and dismantled.

The ANC on Monday accused those who pronounced on their preferred candidate to lead the party, before the succession debate was officially opened, of further dividing the party.

Matuba, however, said the unity and integrity of the ANC was sacrosanct and high on the league’s agenda.

The league would clarify its decision, and not engage with the ANC through public platforms, she said.