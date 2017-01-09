POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: More SABC disclosures to emerge as hearings resume

Proceedings so far have uncovered widespread abuse of power — particularly by former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng — and a lack of sound governance.

Ngubane’s testimony will be of particular interest in light of evidence presented by former SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo that Motsoeneng would meet with Ngubane behind her back, undermining her position.

Ngubane resigned from the SABC board in 2013 after a controversy involving his support for Motsoeneng continuing in his role as chief operating officer despite the opposition of the majority of other board members.

Tshabalala left the SABC amid controversy after an inquiry by Parliament’s communications committee found that, like Motsoeneng, she had lied on her CV.

The committee found her guilty of lying to Parliament and of misconduct for lying about having a degree. It recommended that she be suspended pending her dismissal by Zuma, but she resigned before this process could proceed.

She claimed there was a political agenda behind her removal and she could make some startling revelations in her testimony to the ad hoc committee.

Tshabalala and Ngubane, who is chairman of Eskom, are the final two witnesses in the hearing, following which the committee will draft a report.

Committee chairman Vincent Smith said the draft report would be distributed to stakeholders for comment prior to the submission of a final report to the National Assembly by the deadline of February 28.

Former SABC chairman Mbulaheni Maguvhe submitted his resignation to Zuma in December 2016. He was the last nonexecutive board member to do so.

The ad hoc committee hearings have elicited interest not only for what they have revealed about the SABC but also because of the robustness with which ANC MPs in particular have questioned witnesses.

Political analysts see this as a sign of a growing rebellion within the ANC caucus in Parliament.

During the hearings, current and former SABC staff members described how management was "killing" the public broadcaster.

They told of a culture of fear that prevailed under Motsoeneng’s "reign of terror", which brooked no dissent even when his decisions were not in the best interests of the SABC and its coverage of news.

Also emerging was an apparent attempt — supported by Motsoeneng — by the Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments to take over the SABC’s news department before the company launched its own TV channel, ANN7, in 2013.