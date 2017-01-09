Distance yourself from endorsements, ANC tells Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma

The ANC is calling on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and outgoing AU commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to publicly distance themselves from the endorsements they have received to lead the party.

"It’s divisive and they [Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma] must say ‘not in my name’," said ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

"As leaders they must say not in my name, even if they accept nomination later when the process is officially open," he said.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) at the weekend announced that it was endorsing Dlamini-Zuma to succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

This was after the ANC national executive committee (NEC) — its highest decision-making body — on which the ANCWL sits, declared on Sunday that, for now, pronouncing on candidates was off limits.