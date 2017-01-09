Politics

Distance yourself from endorsements, ANC tells Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma

09 January 2017 - 16:56 PM Genevieve Quintal
AU chief Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
AU chief Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The ANC is calling on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and outgoing AU commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to publicly distance themselves from the endorsements they have received to lead the party.

"It’s divisive and they [Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma] must say ‘not in my name’," said ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

"As leaders they must say not in my name, even if they accept nomination later when the process is officially open," he said.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) at the weekend announced that it was endorsing Dlamini-Zuma to succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

This was after the ANC national executive committee (NEC) — its highest decision-making body — on which the ANCWL sits, declared on Sunday that, for now, pronouncing on candidates was off limits.

Mantashe blames Cosatu for ‘spoiling the water’ in ANC succession battle

ANC Women’s League was merely reacting to structures outside the party, he says
National
12 hours ago

ANC fails to quell succession discord

The NEC says pronouncing on names in the leadership battle is off-limits, while the ANC Women’s league backs Dlamini-Zuma
Politics
17 hours ago

ANC Women's League backs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for president

The Women's League's endorsement is the first for a specific candidate by a national section of the ANC
Politics
1 day ago

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is endorsing Ramaphosa.

Delivering his final January 8 Statement as ANC president on Sunday, Zuma said policy considerations should inform the discussion on leadership.

Kodwa on Monday said those who had endorsed the leaders were ill-disciplined, and he accused them of dividing the ANC.

"These pronouncements are undermining the effort to foster unity," he said.

Kodwa said the ANC was discussing a set of principles defining the leader or the leadership that should be elected.

