ANC fails to quell succession discord

In a precursor to the year — the ANC elects new leadership at the end of 2017 — the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) came out in support of Dlamini-Zuma late on Saturday, after it was party to drawing up the statement at a national executive committee (NEC) meeting held before Sunday’s rally in Soweto.

The statement declared that for now, pronouncing on

names was off-limits and that ANC members must first conclude discussions on principles and policies.

Ramaphosa, who tradition dictates should take over the running of the party, has previously received the endorsement of labour ally Cosatu. He also used the lead-up to the event to speak out against the use of money to buy votes in

the ANC, making one of his strongest statements yet

about the abuse of power for personal gain.

The statement outlined the party’s priorities for the year ahead, focusing mostly on the organisational difficulties that have plagued the ANC.

Zuma said the power of ANC branches must not be allowed to be undermined by slate politics and lobby groups.