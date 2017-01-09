Alliance talks the talk of unity

Cosatu and the SACP are largely united against the ANC’s pro-Zuma faction. The two organisations are set to back Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma when the ANC elects a new leadership in December.

At the weekend, the ANC Women’s League, a Zuma loyalist body, endorsed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take his place.

Ironically, alliance leaders were unable to deliver their messages of support to the ANC ahead of Zuma’s address on Sunday, as the event was fast-tracked to ensure that he was able to address the crowd in

the 40,000-capacity stadium before an expected thunderstorm broke.

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande delivered a three-minute message of support after Zuma had spoken.

ANC chairwoman Baleka Mbete said that in an effort to beat the rain, the president would speak ahead of the alliance partners, who were set to deliver messages of support.

Zuma said the alliance was inherited and its members were partners, adding: "[They] dare not be cavalier in the way [they] treated each other.

"Our task is to unite the alliance, to guard it jealously and to not tear ourselves apart," Zuma said.

The SACP has been vocal about state capture and the influence of the Gupta family on leaders of the ANC.

In its message of support, it said corporate capture was rooted in factionalism based on competition for control over the party and access to resources. The SACP urged the ANC not to take the alliance for granted.

In his message of support, Dlamini emphasised the importance of unity ahead of the ANC leadership conference.

A statement from the federation said the upcoming policy and national conferences should not be "talk shops" or "debating clubs" but should strengthen the party’s ability to deal with factionalism, tribalism and racism.

The federation called on the ANC to make good on its promise to ban labour brokers and ensure that there was free higher education in SA.

Nzimande also spoke out against tribalism and factionalism, and emphasised the unity of the ANC and the alliance.