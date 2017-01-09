Alliance talks the talk of unity
President Jacob Zuma on Sunday emphasised the importance of unity in the governing tripartite alliance, even as Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) were largely pitted against the faction in the ANC that supports Zuma.
Zuma’s call at the ANC’s anniversary celebrations in Soweto comes as tensions between the SACP and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have especially worsened after purges of communist party leaders in ANC structures.
The SACP is again mulling going it alone in future elections. The decision is due to be made at its national congress in July.
Relations in the alliance have slipped to unprecedented lows in recent years, sparking calls in the SACP for the left to contest elections on its own.
While it is not the first time that the SACP has considered contesting elections, leaders are taking the calls from within its structures more seriously. Some Cosatu-affiliated unions are discussing their support for the SACP in the move.
Cosatu and the SACP are largely united against the ANC’s pro-Zuma faction. The two organisations are set to back Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma when the ANC elects a new leadership in December.
At the weekend, the ANC Women’s League, a Zuma loyalist body, endorsed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take his place.
Ironically, alliance leaders were unable to deliver their messages of support to the ANC ahead of Zuma’s address on Sunday, as the event was fast-tracked to ensure that he was able to address the crowd in
the 40,000-capacity stadium before an expected thunderstorm broke.
Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande delivered a three-minute message of support after Zuma had spoken.
ANC chairwoman Baleka Mbete said that in an effort to beat the rain, the president would speak ahead of the alliance partners, who were set to deliver messages of support.
Zuma said the alliance was inherited and its members were partners, adding: "[They] dare not be cavalier in the way [they] treated each other.
"Our task is to unite the alliance, to guard it jealously and to not tear ourselves apart," Zuma said.
The SACP has been vocal about state capture and the influence of the Gupta family on leaders of the ANC.
In its message of support, it said corporate capture was rooted in factionalism based on competition for control over the party and access to resources. The SACP urged the ANC not to take the alliance for granted.
In his message of support, Dlamini emphasised the importance of unity ahead of the ANC leadership conference.
A statement from the federation said the upcoming policy and national conferences should not be "talk shops" or "debating clubs" but should strengthen the party’s ability to deal with factionalism, tribalism and racism.
The federation called on the ANC to make good on its promise to ban labour brokers and ensure that there was free higher education in SA.
Nzimande also spoke out against tribalism and factionalism, and emphasised the unity of the ANC and the alliance.
Please login or register to comment.