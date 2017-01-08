What Zuma said about land reform, the economy and factionalism

The R870bn set aside for infrastructure development would create entrepreneurs and new regulations to be introduced in 2017 will make it compulsory for large construction companies to ensure that 30% of the contractors used are small and medium enterprises.

Zuma said this should empower black owned companies.

The party was optimistic that an economic growth forecast of 2.9% would be achieved and highlighted the manufacturing sector as another catalyst for growth.

“This is illustrated by the fact that this sector created more than 7000 new jobs during the first six months of 2016,” Zuma said.

He delivered his final January 8 statement as party president amidst rain and grey skies at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

His address was moved up the programme in anticipation of afternoon thunderstorms.

He outlined the party’s programme for the year which also included speeding up land redistribution.

“It is time to return the land to our people,” he said.

“This year we shall begin to utilise the Expropriation of Land Act to pursue land reform and land redistribution with greater speed and urgency, following the prescripts of our Constitution.”

Zuma has warned against increased infighting within the ANC at the expense of the people’s needs.

“The people have told us that we are too busy fighting each other and we do not pay sufficient attention to their needs. Our own research and interactions with members of the ANC demonstrate clearly that the people abhor the apparent preoccupation with personal gain. People are clear: their main priorities are jobs‚ fighting crime and corruption. Our task is therefore to grow the economy‚ create jobs and rigorously fight crime‚” said Zuma.