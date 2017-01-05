POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY
Zuma’s SA secures spot in Time’s list of biggest risks the world faces
South Africa has made it on to a new Time magazine list of the biggest risks that the planet faces in 2017.
The popular magazine had "a struggling South Africa" in the top 10 courtesy of its political risk. Ian Bremmer‚ of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group‚ writes: "The deeply unpopular President Jacob Zuma‚ beset by corruption allegations‚ is afraid to pass power to someone he doesn’t trust.
"The resulting infighting over succession stalls any momentum toward crucial economic reform in the country and limits South Africa’s ability to offer leadership needed to stabilise conflicts inside neighbouring countries."
Top of Time magazine’s list is the unpredictability thrust on the world by this month’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the president of the US.
Says Bremmer: "The world’s sole superpower was once the international trump card‚ imposing order to force compromise and head off conflict. Now it’s a wildcard‚ because instead of creating policies designed to bolster global stability‚ President Trump will use US power overwhelmingly to advance US interests."
The second greatest risk is China’s possible overreaction to Trump provocations.
"The sheer number of places where US-China tensions might play out — North Korea‚ Taiwan‚ Hong Kong‚ the East and South China Seas — make 2017 a dangerous year for China‚ and all who depend on it for growth and stability."
Next is the risk of a power vacuum in Europe. "Strong leadership from Angela Merkel has proven indispensable for Europe’s ability to manage crisis in recent years‚" says Bremmer.
"Europe will face more challenges in 2017 — from France’s elections‚ Greece’s finances‚ Brexit negotiations‚ and delicate relations with both Russia and Turkey. Unfortunately‚ though Merkel is likely to win re-election as Germany’s chancellor in 2017‚ she’ll emerge as a weakened figure."
The rest of the risk list is made up of a pause in economic progress‚ technology disrupting the Middle East‚ politics interfering with central banks‚ the White House vs Silicon Valley‚ Turkey’s ongoing crackdown and North Korea rattling its sabre.
TMG Digital/The Times
Please login or register to comment.