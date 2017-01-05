South Africa has made it on to a new Time magazine list of the biggest risks that the planet faces in 2017.

The popular magazine had "a struggling South Africa" in the top 10 courtesy of its political risk. Ian Bremmer‚ of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group‚ writes: "The deeply unpopular President Jacob Zuma‚ beset by corruption allegations‚ is afraid to pass power to someone he doesn’t trust.

"The resulting infighting over succession stalls any momentum toward crucial economic reform in the country and limits South Africa’s ability to offer leadership needed to stabilise conflicts inside neighbouring countries."

Top of Time magazine’s list is the unpredictability thrust on the world by this month’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the president of the US.

Says Bremmer: "The world’s sole superpower was once the international trump card‚ imposing order to force compromise and head off conflict. Now it’s a wildcard‚ because instead of creating policies designed to bolster global stability‚ President Trump will use US power overwhelmingly to advance US interests."