Politics

EFF shrugs off ANC Women’s League attack on Julius Malema

28 December 2016 - 07:54 AM Staff Writer
Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The EFF would not respond to the "irrelevant" and "nonsensical utterances" of the ANC Women’s League.

That was the Red Berets’ response to league secretary-general Meokgo Matuba’s attack on its leader Julius Malema’s view on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s ambitions "to be the next ANC president".

Matuba said on Monday that Malema’s reported assertion that President Jacob Zuma wanted Dlamini-Zuma at the helm of ANC leadership was to portray her as "nothing else but a person who is at the mercy of President Zuma with no capacity to lead".

This‚ she said‚ "reduces women to be living under the shadows of males and in dire need of blessings from males to ascend to positions of power".

Matuba told Malema to butt out of the succession debate.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said on Tuesday that Malema would not be rising to the bait.

In a two-line statement‚ Ndlozi said: "The CIC Julius Malema is on a break this festive season enjoying his time with his family and the people of Seshego.

"Thus‚ he will not be entertaining any media inquiries regarding the irrelevant ANCWL nonsensical utterances‚ and neither will the EFF."

TMG Digital

Weakening and fearful Jacob Zuma emboldens opponents in divided ANC — and investors

Investors are more confident Zuma cannot damage the state further, but now SA lacks leadership to attend to its ills, writes Stuart Theobald
Opinion
16 days ago

How the cabinet rebellion weakens Zuma

"The fact that at least six ministers have openly defied Zuma’s authority as head of government means that their relationship of trust no longer ...
Politics
26 days ago

Why the ANC Women's League should be marching to Home Affairs

"This abuse of women‘s rights remains largely ignored"
Politics
27 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
EFF shrugs off ANC Women’s League attack on ...
Politics
2.
'Treason! Espionage! Murder!' Security ...
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: 2016 was the year the political ...
Politics
4.
Jacob Zuma needs to fall for SA's economy to rise
Politics
5.
ANC vs SACP — a deadly war the struggle founding ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.