The EFF would not respond to the "irrelevant" and "nonsensical utterances" of the ANC Women’s League.

That was the Red Berets’ response to league secretary-general Meokgo Matuba’s attack on its leader Julius Malema’s view on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s ambitions "to be the next ANC president".

Matuba said on Monday that Malema’s reported assertion that President Jacob Zuma wanted Dlamini-Zuma at the helm of ANC leadership was to portray her as "nothing else but a person who is at the mercy of President Zuma with no capacity to lead".

This‚ she said‚ "reduces women to be living under the shadows of males and in dire need of blessings from males to ascend to positions of power".

Matuba told Malema to butt out of the succession debate.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said on Tuesday that Malema would not be rising to the bait.

In a two-line statement‚ Ndlozi said: "The CIC Julius Malema is on a break this festive season enjoying his time with his family and the people of Seshego.

"Thus‚ he will not be entertaining any media inquiries regarding the irrelevant ANCWL nonsensical utterances‚ and neither will the EFF."

TMG Digital