ANC vs SACP — a deadly war the struggle founding fathers never imagined

KwaZulu-Natal police spokeswoman Thembeka Mbhele said dozens of public-order policing members had since been deployed in the area.

She said murder and attempted murder cases opened with Inchanga police. It was still unclear if the killings were related to political violence, but police had appointed a task team to investigate the murders.

Police were manning roadblocks and searching cars and homes for weapons.

Public order policing unit members said their superiors told them superiors that they would be in Inchanga for many months to come.

Despite the heavy police presence residents were still uneasy, fearing more violence over the festive season..

Others were loading their belongings into vehicles and moving to nearby areas like Hammersdale’s Mpumalanga Township.

Mantombi Sithole, a fleeing resident, told BDlive she could not risk the lives of their children or herself. "We will come back later when the violence has subsided," she said. "We feel that our leaders are letting us down. They should have sorted this mess up when the violence started early this year. Instead they let our people to die like this."

A man in his 50s said he had planned to stay in Inchanga with his family, but the violence of the past few days had made him change his plans, hence he was now spending Christmas in his rural homestead in Impendle, on the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The violence in Inchanga began in January when two men were killed during a shootout at an SACP rally. Despite efforts by the ANC and the SACP leaders to defuse tensions between their supporters, the violence continued.

The bad blood is blamed on factionalism within ANC structures, which reportedly resulted in some members even losing their membership. In Inchanga, ANC supporters left out in the cold found succour in SACP colours.

Malombo Nxumalo’s candidature was strongly supported by the local SACP branch, which went out of its way to fund, campaign and protect him when he stood against Bhoyi Shozi, an ANC councillor who was standing for re-election in the August 3 local government elections.

Nxumalo won the ward comfortably. But his victory sparked a wave on tension in Inchanga. About a week after the municipal elections, Nonsikelelo Blose, a local SACP leader who was a witness in the case of five men accused of killing SACP supporter Philip Dlamini, was shot dead while walking in the streets.

A day later, in what appeared to be a revenge attack, Xolani Ngcobo, an ANC leader in the area, was attacked, shot and stoned to death in him home in the area.

Political analyst Sifiso Kunene said it would take real leadership and perseverance to end the violence in Inchanga.

"The violence in the area is deep-seated. I think that violence here is caused by factionalism between the ANC and the alliance at the national level. It is manifesting itself in the death of ordinary people and the destabilisation of the communities like that of Inchanga.

"Instead of dealing with this factionalism, leaders have been papering over the cracks, and not honestly dealing with the real issues like deep divisions, gatekeeping and factionalism. This needs serious introspection and cannot be solved by holding joint prayers and rallies," Kunene said.

SACP and SACP leaders said at the weekend they would do all they could to make sure violence in Inchanga did not escalate.

But it looks as if it will take more than just sweet talk to calm fears and soothe frayed nerves.