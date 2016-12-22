Sibusiso Sithole asked to leave position as eThekwini city manager immediately
The writing is on the wall for eThekwini city manager Sibusiso Sithole‚ who has been asked to leave his position immediately.
The decision‚ announced at a media conference on Thursday afternoon‚ was "to allow the process of appointing his replacement to proceed smoothly".
Sithole’s coveted and powerful position will now be taken by Dumisile Nene‚ deputy city manager for human resources and corporate services, in an acting capacity for three months.
Sithole and mayor Zandile Gumede held a joint media briefing on Thursday afternoon, where the latter denied that Sithole had been suspended or placed on leave.
Gumede said the move to accelerate Sithole’s contract was to allow for continuity since Sithole was also an applicant.
Sithole‚ whose five-year contract as head of the city administration ends on December 31‚ was reportedly told by Gumede to take leave until the end of the month. Sithole‚ citing municipal processes‚ defied the order.
Gumede denied this interpretation.
"There’s no such thing. Yes there was an agreement between the city manager and the council to allow the process of appointing a new manager to proceed smoothly as there were other candidates, while he’s also another‚" said Gumede.
She said the process would be as transparent as possible and the council had also resolved to use the services of an outside recruitment agency to see the process through.
The DA alleged on Wednesday that Sithole was forced out of the post for refusing to bend to ANC demands to employ party loyalists. The claims have been vehemently denied by the ANC.
Gumede said Thursday’s decision was taken by the executive committee‚ which met behind closed doors to discuss "senior managers posts".
Sithole was given a chance to speak at the media conference‚ but declined to do so.
"I have nothing to add‚" said the man who once styled himself as the doctor of sick municipalities‚ owing to his intervention in a number of ailing councils in KwaZulu-Natal.
Gumede heaped praised on Sithole while also allaying the fears of staff and residents‚ saying everything was under control in the city.
She criticised the media‚ saying what had been reported in the papers was untrue and that there was no spat between her and Sithole.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.