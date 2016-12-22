Politics

‘Be like Putin of SA’, Youth League president urges Zuma

22 December 2016 - 10:24 AM Nathi Olifant
Collen Maine. Picture: SOWETAN
Collen Maine. Picture: SOWETAN

President Jacob Zuma should look east to Russia for inspiration‚ and should model himself on Vladimir Putin.

So said African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Maine‚ who was speaking at the league’s economic freedom lecture in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

"Be like Putin of South Africa‚" he urged Zuma.

"The policies of Putin are very progressive. We are more afraid of the rating agencies than the masses. The US showed that they could elect an anti-markets candidate and they are not in junk status. Here we are receiving grants from social development‚ we are already in junk status."

As Maine made the statement‚ raucous cheers erupted from the about 2,000-strong crowd.

He also took a stab at Treasury‚ saying it was a stumbling block to the attainment of economic freedom by the black people.

"Treasury is problematic. I’m not talking about Pravin [Gordhan]‚ but Treasury. It is a stumbling block. In 1993‚ we were singing‚ ‘Mandela freedom is in your hands’; now we must sing‚ ‘President Zuma economic freedom is in your hands’‚" said Maine.

I will not sacrifice myself for monopoly capital, says Jacob Zuma

President says when he asks what he has done wrong‚ the only answer he gets is that he is corrupt, and then ‘they run out of answers’
National
14 hours ago

ANC Youth League calls for racists to be jailed

Spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize says public outbursts are no longer ‘pockets of incidents’ but show a deeper underlying racial hatred that continues to ...
National
1 day ago

Youth League sings Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s praises

ANC Youth League wants the controversial SABC executive to take on a leadership role in the government to ensure transformation takes place
National
1 day ago

ANCYL promises ‘pain’ if Clifton restaurant does not agree to meet

Youth League wants ‘reparations for the black community’ after The Bungalow allegedly racially profiles two customers on a till slip
National
1 day ago

Maine said the white economy of SA has protection even from the ANC and said as the youth league wanted this "problematic rand" to fall.

"I want the rand to fall so that when it rises‚ it rises with us fully in control. Surely we can’t fail under our Putin. So as your legacy‚ Mr President‚ please give us free education for the poor and please correct the finance department‚" said Maine.

He said the youth’s patience was running thin and they will occupy the wine farms of the Western Cape in order for the rand to fall.

Addressing Dudu Myeni‚ the South African Airways chair who was sitting in the front row of the audience‚ he said: "Even on the plane‚ mama uDudu‚ there is turbulence‚ but it doesn’t last long. It ends and the plane sails smoothly after that."

TMG Digital/The Times

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
‘Be like Putin of SA’, Youth League president ...
Politics
2.
'Treason! Espionage! Murder!' Security ...
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: 2016 was the year the political ...
Politics
4.
DA and EFF boycott council meeting in eThekwini
Politics
5.
Faith Muthambi: I knew nothing, I did nothing, I ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.