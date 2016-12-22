President Jacob Zuma should look east to Russia for inspiration‚ and should model himself on Vladimir Putin.

So said African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Maine‚ who was speaking at the league’s economic freedom lecture in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

"Be like Putin of South Africa‚" he urged Zuma.

"The policies of Putin are very progressive. We are more afraid of the rating agencies than the masses. The US showed that they could elect an anti-markets candidate and they are not in junk status. Here we are receiving grants from social development‚ we are already in junk status."

As Maine made the statement‚ raucous cheers erupted from the about 2,000-strong crowd.

He also took a stab at Treasury‚ saying it was a stumbling block to the attainment of economic freedom by the black people.

"Treasury is problematic. I’m not talking about Pravin [Gordhan]‚ but Treasury. It is a stumbling block. In 1993‚ we were singing‚ ‘Mandela freedom is in your hands’; now we must sing‚ ‘President Zuma economic freedom is in your hands’‚" said Maine.