AIC losing patience with ANC over Matatiele agreement
The African Independent Congress (AIC) has written to the ANC demanding that it take concrete action to facilitate the reincorporation of Matatiele into KwaZulu-Natal province or kiss the parties’ coalition goodbye.
In marathon negotiations soon after the August 3 local government elections, the AIC agreed to vote with the ANC so that the latter could rule in hung municipalities across the province.
The AIC voted with the ANC in Ekurhuleni Metro, along with the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), to give the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina control as the mayor of the municipality.
Matatiele was moved from KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape in 2005. The next year the Constitutional Court found the move was invalid because there had been insufficient public consultation.
In a 2009 referendum, people voted to return Matatiele to KwaZulu-Natal. The AIC has put forward four conditions for a coalition with the ANC, the main one being moving Matatiele back to KwaZulu-Natal.
In an angry letter penned by AIC president Mandla Galo to ANC general secretary Gwede Mantashe last week, the former said his party was running out of patience with the ANC’s delaying tactics in tackling the Matatiele matter head on.
"In the letter we state categorically that if they fail to take concrete steps to incorporate Matatiele into KZN, we will pull out of the coalition by the 31 December 2016.
"This matter is very important to the people of Matatiele and surrounding areas. They have voted for us with the mandate to push this agenda. We cannot wait for the ANC to sort out their internal problems," he said.
Galo said after they had sent a letter Mantashe called him on Saturday, seeking a meeting. "He said a delegation from the ANC and the AIC need to meet urgently to deal with this issue. He said we could meet in the region but no date has been set yet."
A constitutional amendment is needed for Matatiele to return to KwaZulu-Natal and the legislatures of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces would have to approve the proposal for the change of the provincial boundary after consultations with the public.
Galo said the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des van Rooyen would have to introduce this bill and the bill will have to debated and approved by a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.
On Wednesday, Zizi Kodwa, the national spokesperson of the ANC, confirmed that the letter was sent and said discussions with the AIC to discuss the Matatiele issue were ongoing.
"All I can say at this stage is that a delegation of the ANC is meeting the delegation of the AIC on Tuesday in Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape. I can only tell you anything further once this meeting has taken place," Kodwa said.
