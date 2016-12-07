AIC losing patience with ANC over Matatiele agreement

The African Independent Congress (AIC) has written to the ANC demanding that it take concrete action to facilitate the reincorporation of Matatiele into KwaZulu-Natal province or kiss the parties’ coalition goodbye.

In marathon negotiations soon after the August 3 local government elections, the AIC agreed to vote with the ANC so that the latter could rule in hung municipalities across the province.

The AIC voted with the ANC in Ekurhuleni Metro, along with the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), to give the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina control as the mayor of the municipality.

Matatiele was moved from KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape in 2005. The next year the Constitutional Court found the move was invalid because there had been insufficient public consultation.

In a 2009 referendum, people voted to return Matatiele to KwaZulu-Natal. The AIC has put forward four conditions for a coalition with the ANC, the main one being moving Matatiele back to KwaZulu-Natal.

In an angry letter penned by AIC president Mandla Galo to ANC general secretary Gwede Mantashe last week, the former said his party was running out of patience with the ANC’s delaying tactics in tackling the Matatiele matter head on.

"In the letter we state categorically that if they fail to take concrete steps to incorporate Matatiele into KZN, we will pull out of the coalition by the 31 December 2016.

"This matter is very important to the people of Matatiele and surrounding areas. They have voted for us with the mandate to push this agenda. We cannot wait for the ANC to sort out their internal problems," he said.