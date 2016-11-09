Fresh approach needed by the party, says Mkhize
ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize has conceded that the party finds itself in unchartered terrain in relation to the crises facing it because of the controversies generated by its president, Jacob Zuma.
"We have never been here before," said Mkhize.
"These are serious challenges and we take them very seriously," he told Business Day on Tuesday in relation to the former public protector’s State of Capture report, the Constitutional Court’s Nkandla judgment and the party’s slide in the August local government poll.
A fresh approach is required, "in the way government and ANC leaders conduct themselves. Care needs to be taken to ensure we are not faced with the same problems again in the future", said Mkhize, stopping short of naming Zuma directly.
Despite calls from within and outside of the party’s ranks for the president to resign, Mkhize says there are no moves to oust Zuma either as leader of the party or the government.
"No structure has come to a conclusion that he has to be removed. And I am not anticipating one," he said.
Weekend reports claimed Mkhize, along with secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, were being investigated by the Hawks for not reporting the crime of attempted bribery involving Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, something the Hawks now deny.
Jonas reported the matter to Mkhize, as outlined in the former public protector’s report.
"It sounded quite bizarre that it could be linked to something that was hearsay," Mkhize said in reference to the conversation he had with Jonas.
"Jonas told me pretty much the same story that you see in the report. I asked him what he wanted me to do about the matter, and he said he had dealt with it and I thought the matter was closed. But if the Hawks want to investigate me, I will co-operate fully," he said.
Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "Neither Zweli Mkhize nor Gwede Mantashe are being investigated by us. We never said they were."
Mkhize remains sceptical.
"The way they have done things in the past in relation to Pravin [Gordhan, the finance minister] — first denying they are investigating him and then charging him, and withdrawing charges — you never know.
"It’s of a great concern to us. It raises questions as to how the Hawks operate."
Please login or register to comment.