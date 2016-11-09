Fresh approach needed by the party, says Mkhize

ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize has conceded that the party finds itself in unchartered terrain in relation to the crises facing it because of the controversies generated by its president, Jacob Zuma.

"We have never been here before," said Mkhize.

"These are serious challenges and we take them very seriously," he told Business Day on Tuesday in relation to the former public protector’s State of Capture report, the Constitutional Court’s Nkandla judgment and the party’s slide in the August local government poll.

A fresh approach is required, "in the way government and ANC leaders conduct themselves. Care needs to be taken to ensure we are not faced with the same problems again in the future", said Mkhize, stopping short of naming Zuma directly.

Despite calls from within and outside of the party’s ranks for the president to resign, Mkhize says there are no moves to oust Zuma either as leader of the party or the government.