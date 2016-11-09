ANC ‘will not back calls to remove Jacob Zuma’
The DA’s latest motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma looks set to fail after the ANC in Parliament on Wednesday made it clear that it will not back calls for the president to be removed from office.
The vote, which is scheduled to take place in the National Assembly on Thursday, was called by the DA last week after former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended that the president establish a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture by the influential Gupta family.
"We respect the constitutionally enshrined right of any parliamentary party to table a motion of no confidence in the president as a tool of parliamentary oversight and accountability. However, the motions by the DA have become ritualistic practices founded on spurious allegations and narrow political motives rather than substance," the office of the ANC parliamentary chief whip Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday.
It said since the start of the current term of Parliament, which is just more than two years old, a total of seven motions have been tabled by the opposition.
Previous motions of no confidence brought by the opposition have been stifled by the ruling ANC, which enjoys a majority in Parliament with 249 of the 400 National Assembly seats.
This week ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe also said a motion of no confidence against Zuma "has no chance of succeeding".
The ANC chief whip’s office said that by calling for the motion of no confidence, ostensibly on account of the public protector’s State of the Capture report, "the DA is deliberately putting the cart before the horse".
"The report of the public protector has not made any definitive guilty findings or conclusive orders against any implicated individual, let alone President Jacob Zuma. Instead, it has brought to the fore a wide range of crucial but inconclusive matters which must be thoroughly dealt with by the judicial commission of inquiry.
"We are fully supportive of the establishment of this commission and its objectives. It must indeed get to the bottom of this vexing matter of state capture — which must be exposed and [dismantled] ... if proven to exist. In fact, the ANC would be the first to table such a motion if the commission was to find the actuality of state capture and the complicity of some of our leaders in such abominable phenomenon. We remain unwavering in our commitment to eradicate corruption."
On Wednesday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the motion of no confidence presented MPs with a choice between Zuma’s "continued stranglehold on the country’s constitutional democracy" and "the development of SA and her people".
"To label Thursday’s motion of no confidence as ‘frivolous’ is to undermine the executive oversight authority of the National Assembly and it shows a narrow understanding of the Constitution," said Maimane.
"Furthermore, the issue of President Zuma is not a matter for Luthuli House to deal with internally, because the only house with a constitutional mandate and responsibility to act is the National Assembly. It is therefore incumbent upon the National Assembly’s ANC members, who derive their mandate from the people and Constitution, to act in terms of the highest law in the land and to respond to the calls of the people for President Zuma to be removed from office."
