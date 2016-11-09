ANC ‘will not back calls to remove Jacob Zuma’

The DA’s latest motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma looks set to fail after the ANC in Parliament on Wednesday made it clear that it will not back calls for the president to be removed from office.

The vote, which is scheduled to take place in the National Assembly on Thursday, was called by the DA last week after former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended that the president establish a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture by the influential Gupta family.

"We respect the constitutionally enshrined right of any parliamentary party to table a motion of no confidence in the president as a tool of parliamentary oversight and accountability. However, the motions by the DA have become ritualistic practices founded on spurious allegations and narrow political motives rather than substance," the office of the ANC parliamentary chief whip Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday.

It said since the start of the current term of Parliament, which is just more than two years old, a total of seven motions have been tabled by the opposition.

Previous motions of no confidence brought by the opposition have been stifled by the ruling ANC, which enjoys a majority in Parliament with 249 of the 400 National Assembly seats.

This week ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe also said a motion of no confidence against Zuma "has no chance of succeeding".