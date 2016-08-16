Political parties wrap up coalition deals as Saturday deadline looms

POLITICAL parties are expected to start finalising coalition agreements in the next two days, ahead of Saturday’s deadline to establish councils.

Parties have been wrapping up meetings on coalitions, talks and announcements.

Kingmaker, the EFF, is scheduled to make an announcement on Wednesday on whether it will co-operate with the ANC or the DA.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the party hoped to settle some coalition agreements on Tuesday and the rest on Wednesday.

The DA also hoped to start making announcements after the EFF, later on Wednesday.

So far only four agreements have been finalised in the Western Cape.

Here is a recap of the hung municipalities, places where deals have been brokered, and what is still needed:

• Western Cape:

The DA has entered into an agreement with the Karoo Gemeenskap Inisiatief (KGI), which is made up of the Karoo Gemeenskap Party (KGP), the Karoo Democratic Force (KDF) and the Karoo Ontwikkelings Party (KOP), in four municipalities.

1. Prince Albert: The DA received 33.53%, the Karoo Gemeenskap Party 32.52%, and the ANC 31.63%. It was agreed that the mayoral position would be occupied by Goliath Lottering, from the KGP, with a DA deputy mayor and speaker.

2. Laingsburg: The ANC garnered 46.08% of the vote, the DA 43.88%, the Karoo Ontwikkelings Party 4.5%, and COPE 2.47%. The mayor will be Aubrey Marthinus from the KOP, with a DA deputy mayor and speaker.

3. Beaufort West: The DA obtained 48.99%, the ANC 42.21%, the Karoo Democratic Force 5.18%, and the EFF 1.37%. The mayor, deputy mayor and speaker will be from the DA, the mayoral position will be held by Djorge Malooi.

4. Central Karoo District Municipality: This covers the Laingsburg, Prince Albert and Beaufort West local municipalities. The mayor will be Noel Constable from the KDF, the deputy mayor and speaker will be from the KGP and the member of the mayoral committee will be from the DA.

Neither the DA nor the ANC won an outright majority in four of the country’s eight metros.

• City of Johannesburg: The ANC received 44.55% of the vote, the DA 38.37%, the EFF 11.09% and the IFP 1.72%. The ANC, with 121 seats, can retain control of the metro if it partners with the EFF, with 30 seats. It needs 15 seats. The DA has 104 seats, the IFP five and the AIC four. The Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Al Jama-ah, the United Democratic Movement (UDM), the Congress of the People (COPE) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) have one seat each.

• Tshwane: The DA obtained 43.11% of the vote, the ANC 41.22%, the EFF 11.7% and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) 1.99%. The only option for the ANC, with 89 seats, and the DA, with 93 seats, is to partner with the EFF, with 25 seats. The FF Plus has four seats and the ACDP, COPE and the PAC each have one.

• Ekurhuleni: The ANC won 48.64% of the vote, the DA 33.65%, and the EFF 11.23%. The African Independent Congress (AIC) has confirmed that it has agreed in principle to co-operate with the ANC in Ekurhuleni. The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) has been approached by the ANC as, reportedly, has the PA. This would allow the ANC to retain control in the metro.

• Nelson Mandela Bay: The DA garnered 46.71% of the vote, the ANC 40.92%, the EFF 5.12%, and the UDM 1.91%. The DA has 57 seats and the ANC 50. The ANC would have to enter into a coalition with the EFF, which has six seats, and obtain four more seats from smaller parties. The UDM has two seats, and the AIC, United Front (UF), COPE, the ACDP and the PA one each.

The other hung municipalities are:

In Gauteng:

• Mogale City: The ANC won 48.84%, the DA 34.88%, the EFF 11.65% and the FF Plus 2.29%.

In KwaZulu-Natal:

• Abaqulusi (Vryheid): The ANC took 46.22% of the vote, the IFP 42.14%, DA 7.53%, and EFF 1.63%.

• Estcourt/Loskop: The ANC got 49.48%, the IFP 39.73%, and the DA 4.16%.

• Nqutu: The IFP won 44.09% and the ANC 42.02%. Although the National Freedom Party (NFP) was barred from contesting the election because it failed to pay its deposit on time, it was allowed to stand in Nqutu where it won 5.96% of the vote.

• Mtubatuba: The IFP had the majority of the vote at 44.86%, the ANC 43.98%, the DA 3.82% and the EFF 3.57%.

• Jozini: The ANC obtained 47.88%, the IFP 46.18%, the EFF 1.99%, and the DA 1.5%.

• Mfolozi: The ANC won 49.35%, the IFP 43.92%, the EFF 3.17%, and the DA 1.64%.

• Endumeni: The ANC took 49.53% of the vote, the IFP 30.52%, the DA 15.59%, and the EFF 3.82%.

In North West:

• Rustenburg: The ANC led with 48.55%, followed by the EFF with 26.76%, and the DA with 16%.

In Limpopo:

• Modimolle/Mookgopong: The ANC received 47.58% of the vote, the DA 24.11%, the EFF 19.44% and the FF Plus 5.88%.

• Thabazimbi: It was an ANC victory with 45.3% of the vote, the EFF got 20.24%, and the DA 18.52%.

In the Free State:

• Metsimaholo (Sasolburg): The ANC won 45.08%, the DA 28.97%, and the EFF 17.87%.

In the Western Cape:

• Knysna: The DA received 49.61% of the vote, the ANC 32.14%, and COPE 5.71%.

• Bitou (Plettenberg Bay): The DA led with 48.58%, followed by the ANC with 40.99%, the Active United Front with 5.36%, and the EFF with 1.84%.

• Witzenberg: The DA took 45.96%, the ANC 32.28%, Witzenberg Aksie 4.99%, the Independent Civic Organisation of SA (Icosa) 3.82%, and the EFF 3.27%.

• Hessequa: The ANC obtained 46.14% of the vote, the DA 42.49%, the FF Plus 4.86% and Icosa 2.48%.

• Kannaland: Icosa led with 48.14%, followed by the DA with 27.52%, and the ANC with 21.51%.

In the Northern Cape:

• Kgatelopele: The ANC received 43.05% of the vote, followed by the DA with 28.1%, the Kgatelopele Community Forum with 22%, and the EFF with 3.27%.

• Ubuntu: The ANC took 42.04%, the DA 31.21%, COPE 7.16% and the EFF 4.23%.

• Nama Khoi: The ANC received 46.73% of the vote, followed by the DA with 41.01%, the Khoisan Revolution with 5.15% and COPE with 3.78%.

• Hantam: The ANC led with 48.78% of the vote, the DA 37.01%, COPE 4.09%, and the FF Plus 3.72%.

• Kareeberg: The ANC got 46.28%, the DA 31.51%, the EFF 11.59%, and COPE 2.28%.

• Gamagara: The ANC took the lead on 48.68% of the vote, the DA 36.03%, the EFF on 5.93% and the FF Plus 2.42%.

