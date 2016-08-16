EFF KwaZulu-Natal beset by infighting over nepotism accusations

THE EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by alleged infighting and nepotism in the list nomination process.

On Monday, the EFF’s Durban regional office in Umbilo was padlocked by disgruntled members who also forced staff to leave and "return when their grievances have been settled by the leadership".

They complain that, among other things, two senior EFF leaders in the region have put their spouses and girlfriends "high up on the nomination list", guaranteeing them council seats, especially in eThekwini Municipality, where the EFF garnered eight council seats.

They accused Mlungisi Ngiba, an EFF chairperson in the eThekwini region, of putting himself and his girlfriend Buhle Shezi high on the nomination list, and Mlungisi Mdlalose, another leader in the region, of being at the top of the list with his wife Thulile Mfusi-Mdlalose. The four are among those who will be inaugurated when the eThekwini Municipality sits for the first time after the August 3 elections.

"We complained about this before the elections, but the leadership said they will sort this out after the elections. Now that the elections are over, nothing is being done about this issue," said an EFF leader, who asked not to be named.

He said they could not keep quiet when nepotism was rife in the party. "It is clear that the party is being used by some individuals to benefit their own families and girlfriends. It is becoming an ANC in another name," he said.

But the EFF has dismissed this, claiming disgruntled members have been "planted in the party by our enemies to cause divisions and mayhem".

Vusi Khoza, EFF leader in KwaZulu-Natal, said the party had disowned the members who caused havoc in the party’s Durban office.

He said the EFF had undergone a clean and transparent list nomination process, which was accepted by the national leadership structures.

Khoza said some members were throwing around allegations now that they realised they would not get council seats.

"We will not even take action against them, because by doing what they did they have defined themselves out of the party. It is clear they were planted by our enemies to sow divisions in the party.

"The EFF is not an employment agency and if people came into the party with the hope that they will get council seats and when they don’t get it this causes confusion. We will not waste our time on them and will focus of service delivery because we are on a revolution to achieve economic freedom in our lifetime."

Regional chairperson Mlungisi Ngiba said on Tuesday the party leaders had removed the padlock at the office and resumed their duties. He reiterated that Khoza’s statement that the disgruntled members were planted.

Dr Bheki Mngomezulu, KwaZulu-Natal based political analyst and CEO of the Mzala Nxumalo Centre, said the friction and jockeying for leadership positions could be the sign of things to come for the EFF.

"Like the Congress of the People, the EFF was formed by people who were angry with the ANC. History has shown us that over time angry people begin to turn on each other.

"Jockeying for position is a feature of every party in SA. People want to be as high as possible in the nomination list so that they are ensured of deployment. Once that doesn’t happen they begin to badmouth each other and try and push each other out of the way.

"This infighting is likely to happen more in the EFF, especially if it joins coalitions in many municipalities across the country," Mngomezulu said.