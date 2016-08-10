Political marriages loom — but who with whom?

COALITION talks are gaining momentum as political parties continue with the horse trading to work out who will lead in hung councils across SA.

The talks come after local elections on August 3 resulted in27 hung councils with no clear winner, leading the parties to seek out possible coalitions to gain the majority needed to govern.

On Tuesday, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) disclosed that it had held a meeting on Sunday with the EFF, Congress of the People and the United Front to craft a common approach to negotiations with the ANC and DA.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said: "We shall not go into political marriage where we are destined to be swallowed up or serve other political parties’ agenda, but will remain true to our vision and mission as independent parties, and will consider participation in a major realignment of policies."

The DA has also begun talks with various parties that DA spokesman Mabine Seabe said were going smoothly. "Things are progressing well. We are meeting all the opposition parties."

The party’s federal council chairman, James Selfe, who is co-ordinating coalition negotiations on behalf of the DA, said it was too soon to tell which direction the talks were going.

The ANC has reportedly decentralised its approach, with its regional and provincial structures holding talks with other parties, while keeping the national leadership apprised. The ANC will have a briefing on Wednesday.

Political analyst Zweli Ndevu said: "What I think will happen is that the DA and the ANC will engage with the EFF. If there is no working relationship, I suspect they will go to smaller parties."