DA MAYORAL candidate for Tshwane Solly Msimanga says he is humbled by the support received during the local government elections in which the DA won the highest number of votes for the metro and has pledged to honour the trust of voters.

Speaking at a rally to thank voters for their support‚ Msimanga said the moment of celebration belonged to the people of Tshwane who had voted for change in their numbers.

"It has been a long campaign but together we have brought change to the capital. We promised to deliver better services‚ to cut corruption and to create jobs‚ and we have received the ringing endorsement of the people for this promise.

"I am grateful beyond words‚ and humbled by the support we received from voters across the city. The DA does not take this mandate lightly‚ and will work all-out to honour the trust of voters‚" Msimanga said.

He said voters were the masters and politicians their servants and that the DA would put the people of Tshwane first.

Masimanga noted that 101‚000 more people in the City of Tshwane had voted for the DA than in the previous municipal election in 2011. This meant the DA had grown by 36% in Tshwane over the past five years.

