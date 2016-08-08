Politics

Zwelinzima Vavi evokes Tutu’s ominous warning to the ANC five years ago

08 August 2016

ARCHBISHOP emeritus Desmond Tutu’s fiery warning to the government in 2011 about complacency — after the Dalai Lama failed to secure a visa and cancelled his trip to SA — returned to sting the ruling party at the weekend.

Former Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi reminded the electorate about Tutu’s words in a tweet, as the final election results rolled in on Saturday.

"Today I remember this warning so well‚" said Vavi in a post that has been retweeted nearly 2,000 times.

A furious Tutu said at the time‚ in a televised press conference‚ that President Jacob Zuma and his government "don’t represent me. You represent your own interest and I am warning you.

"I really am warning you out of love. I’m warning you like I warned the Nationalists. I am warning you. One day‚ we will start praying for the defeat of the ANC government. You are disgraceful. I want to warn you. You are behaving in a way that is totally at variance with the things for which we stood."

He said there was a time when religious leaders led the struggle against apartheid. "Let the ANC know that they cannot airbrush us out. Let the ANC know that they have a large majority. Well‚ Mubarak had a large majority. Gaddafi had a large majority‚" said Tutu.

"I am warning you that we will pray as we prayed for the downfall of the apartheid government. We will pray for the downfall of a government that misrepresents us. You have got a huge majority. That’s nothing. The Nationalists had a huge majority that was increasing. They bit the dust.

"Watch out‚ ANC Government. Watch out. Watch out. Watch out‚" said Tutu.

