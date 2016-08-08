ANGLICAN archbishop emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane has summed up SA’s local government elections by saying they are a "wake-up call from the people of SA to an arrogant ANC".

Responding to the results of last week’s election‚ Ndungane said that the overall drop in support for the ANC compared to the previous elections in 2011, should provide a clear message to the ANC that ordinary people were tired of the party’s arrogance and contempt.

"There is a wonderful saying that you can fool some of the people some of the time; you can even fool all of the people some of the time; but you can’t fool all the people all the time. The years of corruption and mismanagement of the Jacob Zuma government have taken their toll on the once-proud organisation that was the ANC.

"South Africans‚ particularly those living in urban areas‚ have used the ballot box to express their dissatisfaction with the current status. Those in power have ignored ordinary people’s protests at their peril‚" he said.

Ndungane added that now‚ more than ever‚ there was a need for a strong civil society in this country.

"We need civil society and faith-based organisations to step up their vigilance and monitoring of the performance of both existing and new government structures. There will be coalitions formed in some of the most important economic areas of the country.

"We need to ensure that politicking and jockeying for power does not get in the way of service delivery‚ and a vibrant and active civil society offers the best way of ensuring this‚" he added.

During his period as leader of the Anglican Church in SA‚ Ndungane chaired two nationwide poverty hearings‚ and made detailed recommendations to the government about poverty alleviation in SA as a result. He was also globally active in campaigning for debt relief for poverty stricken countries.

The archbishop also commented on the silent protest by women during President Jacob Zuma’s speech on Saturday night at the announcement of the final election results.

"Violence against women and children remains a major problem in SA. By silently protesting in this manner‚ these women courageously drew our attention to this matter at a time when the attention of the nation was focused on them‚" he said.