ELECTION 2016: Coalitions explained in six easy points

WITH no party winning a clear majority in Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg, these metros – and several other councils – are likely to be governed by coalitions. How do they work?

1. If no party wins more than 50% of the vote, they would have to try to form a majority coalition with one or more other parties to take their votes over the 50% mark and claim the right to govern.

2. The parties have 14 days to form a governing coalition, according to Co-operative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen.

In depth: Local elections 2016 Local elections news, views and analysis





3. Coalitions are formed by negotiation, usually led by the party with the highest number of votes. This involves the larger party taking, for example, the mayoral position, but offering other parties seats on the executive that governs the municipality. They may or may not agree to vote the same way on council resolutions.

4. A coalition does not necessarily have to involve the party that was given the most votes. A band of smaller parties could rule, provided their combined vote tally is over the 50% threshold.

5. South Africa’s best known coalition was that between the DA and Patricia de Lille’s Independent Democrats, who banded together to govern Cape Town after there was no clear majority party. The ANC was governing in a coalition until the ID switched sides.

6. If no coalition can be formed, a minority government may be formed, but this is likely to be highly unstable because it will be unable to pass budgets and other key pieces of legislation.

Watch:So how does a coalition work?

Will ‘political enemies’ be able to work together on a local government level? Sunday Times political reporter Qaanitah Hunter explains the power struggle when forming coalitions: