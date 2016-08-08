EFF is just talking about talks at the moment, says Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

THE EFF has not started any formal talks on coalitions, nor has it put any conditions on the table after last week’s local government elections.

National spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Monday said only that "talks about talks" had taken place.

"The EFF doesn’t make demands because … we didn’t win anything, so we can’t go around (making demands)," he said.

READ THIS: Vote is a wake-up call to arrogant ANC, Njongonkulu Ndungane says

The EFF is set to be the kingmaker in key metros such as Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Mogale City, as it decides whether to partner with the ANC or the DA.

However, party leader Julius Malema has said the EFF would not go into coalitions with the ANC.

There were 27 hung councils across the country and parties have until August 20 to form coalition governments.

On Monday, a list circulating on social media alleged that the EFF had given the ANC conditions for a coalition.

Local elections 2016 News, live results and much more

These were said to be that President Jacob Zuma step down, the EFF be given ministerial appointments of mineral resources, land and rural development, trade and industry and higher education portfolios, and that criminal charges be brought against Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Nathi Mthethwa and Susan Shabangu for their role in the Marikana shooting.

However, Ndlozi said these were what people "wish" the EFF could do.

"People are speculating if the EFF were to do this, what could they demand? We will tell the people of SA once everything is on the table," he said.

Ndlozi said the majority of the ANC collective was still "recovering" from the elections and results. However, he said opposition parties would meet to discuss coalitions.

"There’s already been preliminary meetings about formal meetings across the board."