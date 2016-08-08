Bantu Holomisa expects coalition talks to get messy

COALITION negotiations following the municipal elections are set to get "messy" as the two largest parties — the ANC and the DA — scramble to find the numbers that will allow them to govern, especially in four of the big metros, United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said.

The UDM has already been approached by both parties.

Holomisa said he had his first meeting regarding coalitions on Sunday afternoon.

Coalition talks are not new for the UDM, which helped the DA gain power in the City of Cape Town and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal in 2004.

There were 27 hung councils across the country following the elections and parties have until August 20 to form coalition governments.

Holomisa said his party would use certain "criteria" when deciding who to go into coalition with.

"(In the past) ... we have been guided ... by the will of the people in who received the most votes."

However, Holomisa said when it came to the ANC, there were other factors to look at such as "the Zuma factor", high levels of corruption and the "race card they play whenever they are in a corner".

"So one has to take a decision, and be sober," he said.

"The way I see it, I think there will be a need maybe for opposition parties to first of all meet and find out if there is a need to work together in areas ... so that this thing is controlled, it’s not a messy thing or that you exploit one party and so on, because it’s going to be dirty now."

Holomisa said his party had been approached to join coalitions in the North West, Nelson Mandela Bay and Gauteng.

But the UDM leader believes that local government should be "depoliticised".

"We need to try and be nonpartisan when we want to solve the issues of local government."

Holomisa has questioned why the ANC and the DA were not working together as both had been given a mandate.

The two parties could "kill two birds with one stone" by working together to deliver services and, on the other hand, improve race relations because they were currently polarising the situation of race".

"Local government doesn’t need that. You need to swallow your pride," Holomisa said.

On how complicated and long the coalition negotiations could be, Holomisa said it became difficult when parties put conditions on the table. This was something the UDM did not do when it agreed to help the DA in Cape Town and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

"There must not be a condition which will stifle or frustrate the issues of governance, but it should be more about what programmes we have agreed on to deliver services ... it should be along those lines and not a personal who is going to get what position," he said.